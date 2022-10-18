ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

troytrojans.com

Women’s Golf Finishes Little Rock Golf Classic in Sixth

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – The Troy University women's golf team did not move in the standings on day two at the Little Rock Golf Classic on Tuesday and finished the tournament tied for sixth out of 17 teams in Arkansas. The Trojans played Alyssa Mercado as an individual...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Trojans Welcome Warhawks for a Pair of Weekend Matches

TROY, Ala – The Trojans return to the friendly confines of Trojan Arena on a five-game win streak to begin a four-game homestand against the ULM Warhawks on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. with both games being streamed on ESPN+. The...
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

"Battle for Belt" Set for Thursday on ESPNU

TROY, Ala. – Troy travels to South Alabama on Thursday night for probably the most-anticipated "Battle for the Belt" in the 11-year history of the rivalry. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU from Hancock Whitney Stadium. Troy (5-2, 3-1 Sun Belt)...
TROY, AL
KATV

UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Emma Banks named Stuttgart’s 2022 Homecoming Queen

Stuttgart High School’s homecoming coronation ceremony took place Friday, Oct. 14 prior to the homecoming parade on Main Street through downtown Stuttgart. The court was also recognized prior to Stuttgart’s homecoming game. Emma Banks was chosen as the 2022 SHS Homecoming Queen and she was escorted on the...
STUTTGART, AR
wampuscatstudentnews.com

2023 Homecoming: One of Conway’s Greatest Hits

Conway High School held its traditional Homecoming celebration October 14 with spirit week leading up to the pep rally, coronation, and game against Ft. Smith Northside. Spirit week days included decade day, too big Tuesday, BBQ dad vs. Soccer moms, and color wars — a day where each class wore a specific school color. “I think participation was a little down, but I was still happy with the outcome,” said Student Council President Kaylen Coleman, who headed the efforts to choose the days.
CONWAY, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown

Three weeks before the Nov. 8 general election, Little Rock voters still can’t learn the big contributors behind the four candidates in this year’s contentious mayor’s race. And they can’t know how candidates are spending those contribution dollars. State law doesn’t require campaign finance disclosure information from nonpartisan municipal candidates until Nov. 1, just seven […] The post Major contributors to Little Rock mayoral race remain unknown appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas

Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police searching for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

