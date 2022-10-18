ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

MailChimp and Black In Fashion Council Partner To Accelerate Black Designers, Entrepreneurs

Intuit Mailchimp and Black In Fashion Council (BIFC) are leveraging commitments to helping Black designers and fashion entrepreneurs accelerate their businesses. In a new partnership, the BIFC and Mailchimp program and capsule collection are supporting and empowering women like Jamaican–American fashion designer Samantha Black of Sammy B, a women’s ready-to-wear clothing line, and Nigerian-Austrian designer Larissa Muehleder of the Muehleder label.
DVM 360

The challenges of being a veterinary technician

Ryan Frazier, BS, LVT, explains a major challenge veterinary technicians face during this dvm360® interview. In honor of National Veterinary Technician Week, dvm360® is celebrating all the hard work that veterinary technicians do on a daily basis. However, some technicians feel less respected in their clinics, which can make it hard for them to do their job.
DVM 360

YuMOVE partners with Mr. Mo Project to benefit senior dogs

The company has donated $20,000 to the cause and supplied the Mr. Mo Project with targeted joint care supplements. YuMOVE, a dog joint supplement company, has announced a charitable partnership with the Mr. Mo Project based in Clifton, New York, to help senior dogs nationwide lead their best and most active lives.
mmm-online.com

The ‘exponential growth’ of CTV headlines day 2 of Digital Pharma East

The second day of Digital Pharma East 2022 opened with a simple question: Is omnichannel over?. Based on the fact that the buzzword was the theme of most of the day’s discussions, the short answer is no. However, the next biggest theme at this year’s event was connected TV...
DVM 360

How do you even anesthetize a fish anyway?

Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode of The Vet Blast Podcast is all about fish anesthesiology. Gianluca Bini, DVM, MRCVS, DACVAA, shares his insights and expertise in aquatic medicine. Below is a partial transcript. Listen to the full...
getnews.info

Convert Ideas Into Real Business Ventures With Negotyum.com

Starting a business, or finalizing a startup idea is not a piece of cake. Many factors have to be carefully evaluated to avoid the risk of failure. The 21st century has revolutionized the concept of earning money for people. Hence, business has evolved as a common means of making money. Previously, a few amounts of people considered doing business as it involved a great deal of risk. However, with time things have changed as the concept of self-sustainability and entrepreneurship gained popularity amongst people. Now people are more interested in working on their own terms than doing a job under a strict boss. This is the very reason why the world has witnessed a massive influx of startups lately.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Digital Tools for the Modern Entrepreneur

In the modern world, business is inherently digital. Whether you need to excel in marketing, social media, or the development of technological products and services, every entrepreneur should be up to date with your tech and digital resources. These days, the successful businesses are the ones that keep up with the modern world. When you use modernity to your advantage, you will be able to make the most successful business possible. Below are tools for the modern entrepreneur.
DVM 360

Zoetis releases Project WAG to promote wellbeing of veterinary health professionals

Initiative addresses increased burnout levels and mental health challenges these individuals face. The National Suicide Hotline can be reached by texting or calling 988. Zoetis has launched Project WAG (Wellbeing and Growth), a US initiative to help veterinary professionals develop and maintain an improved standard of wellbeing in their practices. Project WAG provides all veterinary professionals, including veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and support and administrative staff, access to online resources in one place that offer tips on promoting self-care. This empowers them to establish healthy boundaries at work, connect with the community, and create more joy in their daily work.
WWD

Goodbuy’s New Affiliate Program Furthers Small Business’ Visibility With Browser Extension

For values-conscious consumers, Goodbuy, the shopping tool built exclusively for small businesses, is making shopping easier than ever with its Shopify integrated, browser extension.   Founded in 2021 by Cara Oppenheimer and Cary Fortin Telander, goodbuy was created to disrupt the 70 percent of all U.S. online spending that goes into the pockets of just 15 mega-retailers. With the company, the cofounders hoped to not only support independent businesses but also supply consumers like themselves who want to find businesses with aligned values but lack the time and resources to filter through the vast online shopping space.More from WWDA Closer Look...
TechCrunch

Nigerian retail automation platform Bumpa raises $4M, led by Base10 Partners

But the tide is turning. Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen a wave of upstarts launching solutions geared toward digitizing small business operations. In the latest development, Bumpa, one of them which says it is building the infrastructure to power online commerce and enable African small business owners to start, manage and grow their businesses from their mobile devices, has raised a $4 million seed round.
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Louie Mattar’s Fabulous Car

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the San Diego Automotive Museum in California to hear about one man’s dream of creating the ultimate road trip car. Our podcast is an audio guide...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy