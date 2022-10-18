ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Will the Atlanta Falcons be buyers at the trade deadline?

The Atlanta Falcons have a tough decision at the upcoming trade deadline as they are sitting in the middle of the NFC South race and certainly have room to improve. While the team has plenty of positions to improve it would be surprising to see the Falcons make any notable moves ahead of the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Compensation, salary cap details for Panthers' trade of Christian McCaffrey

The value of the running back has never been lower in the NFL. But luckily for the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is a little more than just a running back. Late Thursday night, McCaffrey was shipped off to the San Francisco 49ers for a handful—and we mean a handful—of future draft capital. With the Niners going all-in on a rush towards the Lombardi Trophy, they were seemingly quite willing to part with an enticing package for a unique, do-it-all, multi-faceted offensive weapon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Highest graded Falcons thus far in 2022 season, per PFF

The Falcons sit at 3-3 and in first place in the NFC South after every other team in the division lost in Week 6. Atlanta will travel to Cincinnati this Sunday to take on the Bengals as nearly touchdown underdogs. But that has been the story of the season for the Dirty Birds. The team has come into every matchup as an underdog, regardless of who they’ve played and where. Yet, they continue to remain competitive in every game, which is a testament to Arthur Smith’s coaching and the cultural shift.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Bengals, Falcons looking to get over .500 for 1st time

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have both been surprising this season — for different reasons. The Bengals — last year's AFC champions — dropped their first two games and had to come from behind again to beat New Orleans last week to get to 3-3.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Damontae Kazee Returns To Practice, Officially Activating His 21-Day IR Window

Pittsburgh Steelers safety, Damontae Kazee has returned to practice on Thursday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. His return officially begins the 21-day window in which he must be activated off the Injured Reserve list. The veteran was slated for a big role in the Steelers defense this season, but suffered a wrist injury in the preseason finale. Unfortunately, it ended up being a quite significant injury, as the team placed him on the IR relatively quickly.
PITTSBURGH, PA

