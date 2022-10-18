Read full article on original website
How can the Falcons replace Casey Hayward in the secondary?
The Falcons announced that veteran cornerback Casey Hayward was heading to the injured reserve after a shoulder injury sustained in Sunday’s win. Wes Durham joined Dukes & Bell to discuss where the Falcons should turn
Will the Atlanta Falcons be buyers at the trade deadline?
The Atlanta Falcons have a tough decision at the upcoming trade deadline as they are sitting in the middle of the NFC South race and certainly have room to improve. While the team has plenty of positions to improve it would be surprising to see the Falcons make any notable moves ahead of the trade deadline.
49ers add quarterback and cornerback to practice squad ahead of Chiefs game
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. To make room, the team has released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundowns. Benkert originally entered the NFL...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs’ list seems substantially reduced compared to previous weeks, while the 49ers seem to be dealing with several significant injuries to key players. Check out the injury report for...
Cardinals sign kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
Matt Prater has missed the Cardinals’ past two games. If he is unable to go in Arizona’s short week, the team will roll out a third (fourth if Eno Benjamin‘s emergency kickoffs are counted) kicker this season. A day after releasing Matt Ammendola from their practice squad,...
Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad
Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
Compensation, salary cap details for Panthers' trade of Christian McCaffrey
The value of the running back has never been lower in the NFL. But luckily for the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is a little more than just a running back. Late Thursday night, McCaffrey was shipped off to the San Francisco 49ers for a handful—and we mean a handful—of future draft capital. With the Niners going all-in on a rush towards the Lombardi Trophy, they were seemingly quite willing to part with an enticing package for a unique, do-it-all, multi-faceted offensive weapon.
Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in exchange for host of draft picks
Christian McCaffrey is heading back to the Bay Area. The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring the dynamic dual-threat running back from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a host of draft picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported late Thursday night. In exchange for McCaffrey, the Panthers will receive a...
Highest graded Falcons thus far in 2022 season, per PFF
The Falcons sit at 3-3 and in first place in the NFC South after every other team in the division lost in Week 6. Atlanta will travel to Cincinnati this Sunday to take on the Bengals as nearly touchdown underdogs. But that has been the story of the season for the Dirty Birds. The team has come into every matchup as an underdog, regardless of who they’ve played and where. Yet, they continue to remain competitive in every game, which is a testament to Arthur Smith’s coaching and the cultural shift.
Bengals, Falcons looking to get over .500 for 1st time
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons have both been surprising this season — for different reasons. The Bengals — last year's AFC champions — dropped their first two games and had to come from behind again to beat New Orleans last week to get to 3-3.
Steelers Safety Damontae Kazee Returns To Practice, Officially Activating His 21-Day IR Window
Pittsburgh Steelers safety, Damontae Kazee has returned to practice on Thursday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. His return officially begins the 21-day window in which he must be activated off the Injured Reserve list. The veteran was slated for a big role in the Steelers defense this season, but suffered a wrist injury in the preseason finale. Unfortunately, it ended up being a quite significant injury, as the team placed him on the IR relatively quickly.
