Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Why Data Analytics Is a Gold Mine for Trade Promotion Optimization
One of the biggest criticisms that marketing teams face is that they come up with a budget for campaigns with an ad hoc or gut-based approach. It is typically based on a few parameters like division between ATL and BTL activities, the number of new products launched typically, social media spends, target geographies, or the increase in sales targets by X% which results in increasing the marketing budget by X/Y%.
Q&A: PepsiCo’s Chad Matthews On Contextualizing Pricing With Analytics
As the consumer goods industry bobs and weaves its way through an unprecedentedly challenging commerce landscape, more manufacturers are deepening their investments in data analytics and technology to optimize their pricing capabilities. PepsiCo is one such example of a CPG that’s using these investments as a competitive advantage. It’s been...
Microsoft and Barilla Expand Accessibility for Blind and Visually-Impaired Consumers
Both Microsoft and Barilla have expanded accessibility functionalities of their existing apps designed to help people in need of visual assistance. Microsoft will collaborate with consumer health company Haleon to expand functionality of their Seeing AI App, while pasta brand Barilla is building on an earlier partnership with Danish mobile app Be My Eyes. Both ventures will leverage QR code scanning technology to make packaging information more accessible.
