classichits106.com
Officer involved shooting in Whiteside County Friday
MORRISON – The Illinois State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Whiteside County on Friday. They claim they were executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison, when they heard gun shots from inside the residence. Authorities say that they encountered the subject of the search warrant and fired upon them. The individual sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. In a press release, the Illinois State Police say that a female in the residence also suffered a gunshot wound unrelated to the officer involved shooting. She was also transported to an area hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Blackhawk Area Task Force.
classichits106.com
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 college students
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year. Twenty-two-year-old Trevon Morris of Elgin entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death. The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports that a Kane County prosecutor says Morris’ blood contained three times the legal limit for cannabis intoxication after the April 2021 crash in Elgin. Authorities say Morris was street racing and speeding when his car hit a vehicle carrying four Judson University students, killing two of them.
classichits106.com
IDPH reports Illinois surpassed 1 million mark for Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that more than 1.1 million residents have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September. Since the approval of the updated booster shots, daily vaccination numbers have been trending at the highest level since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer added protection from the now-dominant strains of the Omicron variant. The updated boosters are available at pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. The best way to locate a vaccine provider near you is to visit www.vaccines.gov and search for bivalent booster availability.
classichits106.com
“A Very Flutey Halloween Concert” coming to Peru
PERU – The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will present “A Very Flutey Halloween Concert” under the direction of Sue Gillio on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7pm at the Zion United Church of Christ in Peru. Musical selections will include The Addams Family, The Munsters Theme, music from Harry Potter, (This is) Halloween, the Theme from Halloween, Goblins March, Hebrides Overture and more. The concert will be free and open to the public. Free will offerings are appreciated at the door with all proceeds going to the Music Suite 408 Flute Scholarship Fund that financially assists flutists attend the annual Summer Flute Retreat in Peru. Music Suite 408 in Peru is the “home base” for the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, which was established in the summer of 1991. The ensemble is one of the flute ensembles at Music Suite 408 ranging in age from 6 years through adult.
classichits106.com
IVCC to offer tours of new Dental Health Center
OGLESBY – The community is invited to tour Illinois Valley Community College’s new Dental Health Center at an open house 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The facility is located in the upper floor of the gymnasium building. Dentists will arrive at 6 p.m. to participate in the open house and will stay for an advisory board meeting at 6:30. Dental professionals are welcome to stay for the meeting, said Dental Assisting Program Coordinator Heather Seghi. The college’s new $1.2 million dental assisting and hygiene lab opened for the fall semester.
classichits106.com
Retired IVCC teacher to donate books raise funds for library
OGLESBY – A retireed Illinois Valley Community College teacher will be donating books to the school to be used as a fundraiser for the library. IVCC will host a reception for instructor Ed Krolak on Thursday. He will be donating 30 copies of his book, “Lilies of the Valley,” a compilation of his newspaper columns and essays. Those receiving the book will be asked to make a donation to the library. The event will be at 3 PM in the Jacobs Library’s Active Learning Space and will include IVCC English faculty reading portions of Krolak’s book. His 40-year teaching career included assignments at Lostant and LaSalle-Peru Township high schools, LPO Junior College and IVCC. In 1987-88, he taught in England as part of the prestigious Fulbright Teacher Exchange program.
classichits106.com
LaSalle Library offers Halloween give-away
LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library will be offering a fun give-away and photo op on Saturday. From 10 AM until 5 PM, they will host two professional photo backdrops – one background themed for Halloween and another for Autumn – and props to capture wonderful photos. Costumes are encouraged – “Ghost,” “Minion,” “Wonder Woman,” “Banana,” – or come as “A Real Kid.” Every youth from babies to teens will receive a new gift book, along with a glowstick and a 3D printed charm while supplies last. Youth will also receive a laser-cut and engraved wood pendant created on the Library’s Glowforge. The pendant may be worn as is or may be decorated using markers. An area will be arranged in the Children’s Room for those who wish to add color to their pendants. All programs listed are free and open to the public. No registration required.
