ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyutahchronicle.com

Power of Pronouns Event Provides New Perspectives on Pronouns and Identity

The Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion division at the University of Utah frequently holds events they call “Reframing the Conversation” either via live stream or in person, to address certain topics such as racism, free speech and diversity. The Power of Pronouns session held on Oct. 19 was centered around how pronouns can shape who we are and included the experiences of four different panelists.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy