Read full article on original website
Related
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Report Of FBI Search On Home Of ABC News Producer Draws Response From Attorney, Questions About Investigation
A report on an FBI search last spring at the home of then-ABC News producer and reporter James Gordon Meek has generated a response from his attorney and lingering questions over the nature of the investigation. According to the network, Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s 3212 Unredacted last year, “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months.” According to a report in our sister publication Rolling Stone, Meek’s exit came after an April 27 raid of his apartment in Arlington, VA. Meek has not been charged, but a magistrate judge signed off on...
U.S. says seven board directors resigned under antitrust pressure
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Seven directors on the boards of five companies have resigned because of the U.S. Justice Department's concerns over the directors holding similar board positions at rival companies, the department said on Wednesday.
BBC
Abolfazl Adinezadeh: Teenage protester shot dead by security forces - sources
Iranian security forces killed a teenage boy by firing a shotgun at him at point-blank range in the city of Mashhad, sources have told BBC Persian. Abolfazl Adinezadeh, 17, skipped school to join anti-government protests on 8 October, but he never returned home. Authorities have not commented. But his death...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
The DOJ Is Already Investigating Reports of Midterm Voter Intimidation
The Department of Justice is already investigating possible incidents of voter intimidation at drop boxes after voters reported that people monitoring voting locations harassed them and accused them of helping to steal the election. The investigation was sparked by a report from an Arizona voter who felt they’d been intimidated...
BBC
Police investigating Oxford rape release CCTV image of man
Thames Valley Police is investigating the rape of a woman in her late teens on 19 October last year. The woman met her attacker between 02:00 and 03:00 BST and they returned to her accommodation in central Oxford, where she was then raped. The force is appealing for the man...
BBC
Prisoner still at large after mistaken release
A prisoner accidentally released from jail remains at large more than two weeks after authorities noticed he was missing. James Taplin, 24, from Cinderford in Gloucestershire was being held at Hewell Prison in Worcestershire. Charged with aggravated burglary and malicious wounding, he was due in crown court on 14 October...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Benjamin Calvert jailed for one-punch killing
A man has been jailed for the one-punch killing of a new father outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 31, from South Kilvington, died from catastrophic head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk's Market Place in October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, had pleaded...
BBC
Zane Gbangbola: Petition over boy's death handed to parliament
A petition with 117,000 signatures which calls for a probe into the death of a seven-year-old boy has been handed to parliament. Zane Gbangbola died in 2014 after his home in Chertsey, Surrey, was flooded. His parents say he was killed by gases washed out of nearby land. They disagree...
BBC
Antrim murder victim Liam Christie was shot four times
The 44-year-old man found dead in Antrim town on Thursday was shot four times, detectives have said. Liam Christie's body was found on Thursday in his home on the Ballycraigy estate after neighbours raised the alarm at about 09:00 BST. A 31-year-old man who was arrested after the shooting has...
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
Comments / 0