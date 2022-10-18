A report on an FBI search last spring at the home of then-ABC News producer and reporter James Gordon Meek has generated a response from his attorney and lingering questions over the nature of the investigation. According to the network, Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s 3212 Unredacted last year, “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months.” According to a report in our sister publication Rolling Stone, Meek’s exit came after an April 27 raid of his apartment in Arlington, VA. Meek has not been charged, but a magistrate judge signed off on...

2 DAYS AGO