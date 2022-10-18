ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll

With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'

Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Herschel Walker tells bizarre story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at rally with Republican senators - as polls shows him neck-and-neck with Democrat rival Warnock despite abortion claims

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker told a strange story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at a rally with GOP heavyweight senators, as polls show he is neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. A new Emerson College/The Hill poll found 48 percent of respondents planned to vote for Warnock, 46...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

UGA poll shows close contest for Senate, growing lead for Kemp in run for reelection

New polling from the University of Georgia shows a tight race for US Senate and a not-so-close contest for Governor: the UGA poll, conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock with a 3-point lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Senate election that is now 26 days away. Republican incumbent Brian Kemp has a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the Governor’s race Kemp won by a much closer margin in 2018. The poll was taken by the University’s School of Policy and International Affairs.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Record turnout and long lines mark first day of early voting in Georgia

CNN — Georgia midterm voters turned out in record numbers on the first day of early in-person voting, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Tuesday. More than 131,000 people cast ballots on Monday, the state’s top elections official said, up from roughly 71,000 back in 2018, an 85% increase from the last midterm vote back in 2018. There are more than 7 million active voters on the state rolls, according to the secretary of state’s office.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Georgia Is Already Breaking Early-Voting Records

Georgia election workers say that the first day of early voting turnout for the November midterms has surpassed their midterm record set in the 2018 elections. Reports that over 125,000 Georgians casting their ballot just one day into early voting bolster national treads predicting massive turnout for the midterms, and reaffirm the results of widespread voter registration efforts.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Beware the GOP’s spin on Georgia’s massive voter turnout numbers

Georgia opened up early voting for the midterms this week, and Republican election officials in the state have been touting record-breaking turnout to support their claim that voting is and will remain seamless. On Tuesday, Gabe Sterling, a high-ranking GOP official in the secretary of state’s office, tweeted that more...
GEORGIA STATE
