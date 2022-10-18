Read full article on original website
Related
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Warnock expands lead over Walker in Georgia bid for Senate, but race remains tight: Poll
The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker is still neck and neck in the polls despite recent allegations that the Republican candidate paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009. Forty-six percent of Georgia voters say they’re likely to vote for Warnock compared...
Washington Examiner
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
Trump "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong" but touted them "both in court and to the public," Judge David Carter wrote.
Did Brian Kemp Deploy a Dog Whistle During His Debate Against Stacey Abrams?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Monday was a busy day in Georgia politics. In the morning, Georgians could begin early voting. In the evening, Georgia could see their options for governor—Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
New poll finds Georgia Senate race remains unchanged after allegations about Walker
Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to hold an advantage over Herschel Walker in Georgia's US Senate race, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, with the margin between the two candidates little changed compared with polling conducted before allegations emerged that Walker paid for a woman's abortion and encouraged her to have another one.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
White House Announces Jill Biden will Support Stacy Abrams at Georgia Event Friday
Following the success of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacy Abrams’ stellar performance during Monday night’s debate in Atlanta, the candidate for Georgia’s next governor has garnered national attention and will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden at an event in the state on Friday. The White...
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Herschel Walker tells bizarre story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at rally with Republican senators - as polls shows him neck-and-neck with Democrat rival Warnock despite abortion claims
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker told a strange story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at a rally with GOP heavyweight senators, as polls show he is neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. A new Emerson College/The Hill poll found 48 percent of respondents planned to vote for Warnock, 46...
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
UGA poll shows close contest for Senate, growing lead for Kemp in run for reelection
New polling from the University of Georgia shows a tight race for US Senate and a not-so-close contest for Governor: the UGA poll, conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock with a 3-point lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Senate election that is now 26 days away. Republican incumbent Brian Kemp has a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the Governor’s race Kemp won by a much closer margin in 2018. The poll was taken by the University’s School of Policy and International Affairs.
Record turnout and long lines mark first day of early voting in Georgia
CNN — Georgia midterm voters turned out in record numbers on the first day of early in-person voting, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Tuesday. More than 131,000 people cast ballots on Monday, the state’s top elections official said, up from roughly 71,000 back in 2018, an 85% increase from the last midterm vote back in 2018. There are more than 7 million active voters on the state rolls, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Georgia Is Already Breaking Early-Voting Records
Georgia election workers say that the first day of early voting turnout for the November midterms has surpassed their midterm record set in the 2018 elections. Reports that over 125,000 Georgians casting their ballot just one day into early voting bolster national treads predicting massive turnout for the midterms, and reaffirm the results of widespread voter registration efforts.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MSNBC
Beware the GOP’s spin on Georgia’s massive voter turnout numbers
Georgia opened up early voting for the midterms this week, and Republican election officials in the state have been touting record-breaking turnout to support their claim that voting is and will remain seamless. On Tuesday, Gabe Sterling, a high-ranking GOP official in the secretary of state’s office, tweeted that more...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' voter suppression myth exposed again as Georgians set a turnout record
It was already clear after Georgia's primary election set new turnout records this spring, but it bears repeating once again: Democrats don't tell the truth about voting rights. Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (D) and a variety of other Peach State Democrats got their entire national party worked up over Georgia's...
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0