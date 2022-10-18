New polling from the University of Georgia shows a tight race for US Senate and a not-so-close contest for Governor: the UGA poll, conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock with a 3-point lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Senate election that is now 26 days away. Republican incumbent Brian Kemp has a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the Governor’s race Kemp won by a much closer margin in 2018. The poll was taken by the University’s School of Policy and International Affairs.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO