Woodhull, IL

wrmj.com

Martha Nielsen – Visitation & Graveside Service 10/22/22

Martha was born May 15, 1934 in Duncan Township, Illinois the daughter of Floyd and Veneta Braucht Mayhew. On February 14, 1959 she married Eugene Nielsen in Buffalo Prairie. Martha and Eugene lived in San Gabriel, California for many years, with Martha returning in 2002 to live in Aledo. While in California, Martha worked for United Airlines and Mountain View Mortuary. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star and the Mercer County Quilters Club. Martha was a talented quilter and avid doll collector, and enjoyed genealogy.
ALEDO, IL
wrmj.com

Eagles, Rockets Post Volleyball Wins; Sherrard Falls To Moline

Mercer County finished their Lincoln Trail Conference schedule with a three-set victory over United Wednesday. Molly Hofmann had 10 kills and Madi Frieden had 17 digs in the win for the Golden Eagles. Mercer County is 15-13 on the season and 7-4 in the LTC. Rockridge swept Ridgewood Wednesday. The...
MOLINE, IL
wrmj.com

City Hopes For Progress On Former Casey’s Lot

What is the future of the former Casey’s lot in Aledo? Not much to report says Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch. Hagloch making his comments following Monday night’s Aledo City Council meeting.
ALEDO, IL
wrmj.com

Sherrard Woman Waives Prelim In Animal Cruelty Case; Pre-Trial Scheduled For December

A Sherrard woman has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and unlawful communication with a witness charges. 59-year-old Karen Plambeck faces six felony counts. She appeared in Mercer County Circuit Court Tuesday morning where she waived her preliminary hearing. A pre-trial conference has been set for Dec. 12. The animal cruelty investigation involved the recovery of 198 dogs, which have been forfeited to the care of Mercer County Animal Control. Over $170,000 worth of veterinary and boarding costs were introduced as evidence in a court hearing last month.
SHERRARD, IL

