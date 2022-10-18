Read full article on original website
Martha Nielsen – Visitation & Graveside Service 10/22/22
Martha was born May 15, 1934 in Duncan Township, Illinois the daughter of Floyd and Veneta Braucht Mayhew. On February 14, 1959 she married Eugene Nielsen in Buffalo Prairie. Martha and Eugene lived in San Gabriel, California for many years, with Martha returning in 2002 to live in Aledo. While in California, Martha worked for United Airlines and Mountain View Mortuary. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star and the Mercer County Quilters Club. Martha was a talented quilter and avid doll collector, and enjoyed genealogy.
Eagles, Rockets Post Volleyball Wins; Sherrard Falls To Moline
Mercer County finished their Lincoln Trail Conference schedule with a three-set victory over United Wednesday. Molly Hofmann had 10 kills and Madi Frieden had 17 digs in the win for the Golden Eagles. Mercer County is 15-13 on the season and 7-4 in the LTC. Rockridge swept Ridgewood Wednesday. The...
30-Foot Christmas Tree For Downtown Aledo?
The Christmas season could include a 30-foot Christmas tree in downtown Aledo. It’s something the city is working on says Mayor Chris Hagloch.
Local Farm To Table Event Raises Funds For Mercer County & Sherrard School District Backpack Program
They called it “The Gathering Table.” A collaboration between Aledo Main Street and the Mercer Foundation for Health over the weekend that raised approximately $10,000 for the Mercer County and Sherrard School District Backpack Program says Aledo Main Street Director Lindsey Dunn. The event was held Sunday night...
City Hopes For Progress On Former Casey’s Lot
What is the future of the former Casey’s lot in Aledo? Not much to report says Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch. Hagloch making his comments following Monday night’s Aledo City Council meeting.
High School Spotlight: As Senior Season Winds Down, Mercer County’s Kellett Hoping For Playoff Run
WRMJ talked with Mercer County senior offensive and defensive lineman Carson Kellett for the High School Spotlight Wednesday. The Golden Eagles enter Week 9 with a 6-2 record and a chance to share the Lincoln Trail Conference championship with a win over Annawan-Wethersfield this week.
Sherrard Woman Waives Prelim In Animal Cruelty Case; Pre-Trial Scheduled For December
A Sherrard woman has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and unlawful communication with a witness charges. 59-year-old Karen Plambeck faces six felony counts. She appeared in Mercer County Circuit Court Tuesday morning where she waived her preliminary hearing. A pre-trial conference has been set for Dec. 12. The animal cruelty investigation involved the recovery of 198 dogs, which have been forfeited to the care of Mercer County Animal Control. Over $170,000 worth of veterinary and boarding costs were introduced as evidence in a court hearing last month.
