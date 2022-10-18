Read full article on original website
Judge nixes probation in mistaken identity shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge on Wednesday refused to award probation to a man involved in a mistaken identity shooting. Christian McCallister, who Dothan police charged with murder, had pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of manslaughter in a plea agreement, and received 15 years. He then sought...
Man who faced murder charge implicated in Marketplace scam
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb man facing manslaughter charges and previously jailed on Capital Murder charges is in trouble with the law again. Eric Lance West is accused of bilking an unsuspecting victim in a Facebook Marketplace scam, per investigators. “He agreed to sell a dump trailer for $8,000,”...
Mental exam delays trial on charges man went on violent rampage, stole police car
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Incomplete mental evaluation results have delayed a suspect’s trial involving a Dothan rampage last year. Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 43 of Jakin, Georgia, was ordered in February to undergo a battery of examinations though court records do not reveal when those tests were conducted. He had...
Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a man that went missing on Wednesday from the Wiregrass Medical Center. According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m. on October 19. He is believed to suffer from mental health problems related to a prior medical condition.
Mental competency issues stall one-man crime wave trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man charged with numerous crimes related to a violent spree that includes murder charges won’t go to trial until at least 2023. Jeremy Jermaine Jones had been scheduled for trial this week but those proceedings, as others have been, were postponed amid questions of his mental competency.
Former fire medic indicted on Fentanyl theft charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former fire medic has been indicted on charges that he stole and trafficked Fentanyl taken from the Dothan Fire Department. A Houston County Grand Jury, that recently reported its findings, determined the evidence facing Jesse Taylor is sufficient to take him to trial. Arrested in...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends | 10/20/22
A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead. Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success. Updated: 3 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success. Geneva Police...
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
The Providence Christian volleyball team is heading up to Montgomery to compete in the playoffs. Former fire medic indicted on fentanyl theft charges. Jesse Taylor faces two felony charges that involve 42 vials of the painkiller that the fire department uses in emergency medical situations. One-man crime wave trial delayed...
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny is frustrated by a mall shootout but claims it’s no different than what occurs elsewhere. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon. “We have...
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba, Alabama attorney Alyse Fowler has struck a deal with prosecutors and will plead guilty to charges that she illegally registered to vote. In exchange for the plea, no additional voter fraud charges will be pursued against her, according to court documents. Fowler is accused of...
Wiregrass police officers learn how to handle mental health disorders while on the job
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From Geneva to Ozark, police officers from departments across the Wiregrass are learning how to handle mental health disorders while on the job. SpectraCare’s Theolyn Miller expresses, “As first responders, often times, they see people with mental health issues before anybody else does.”. SpectraCare...
Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting where they revealed the cause of a fire that took out 3 downtown businesses and a residential building on Sunday. According to Davis, the fire has been deemed as accidental and is...
Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success
A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead. News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert. Updated: 10 hours ago. According to police,...
“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Saturday, thousands flooded Downtown Enterprise for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. The next day drew another crowd, but for a very different reason. A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.
Daleville City Schools Superintendent stepping down
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced in an open letter to the public that she would be resigning from her position at the end of 2022. Stamps, who has served as Superintendent for the last 3-and-a-half years, informed the city board that she intended...
ALDOT: resurfacing to begin on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 24, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface U.S. Highway 431 from north of the Houston County line to the Bay Line Railroad Crossing in Headland will begin. The project will consist of planning, resurfacing, and roadway markings. Lane closures...
“Steer Straight Program” aims to lead students down the right path
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School students received a wake-up call from a guest speaker. Michael DeLeon founded the “Steer Straight Program” to warn students about the dangerous path drug and alcohol use can lead to. He shared his personal experience of addiction and ending up in...
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
Enterprise Wildcat volleyball looking to take home State Championship. GOTN Preview: Providence Christian vs. Houston Academy. Nick Brooks previews the Raiders and the Eagles ahead of FNF Week 9 GOTN. Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness. Updated: 5 hours ago. All of the proceeds from registration will...
Resurrection performance postponed
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Arts Alliance have announced the postponement of the show REURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE. The concert was originally scheduled for October 20, 2022. It will now be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Ticket holders will...
