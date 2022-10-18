GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a man that went missing on Wednesday from the Wiregrass Medical Center. According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m. on October 19. He is believed to suffer from mental health problems related to a prior medical condition.

GENEVA, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO