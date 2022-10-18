ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gcimagazine.com

Report: L'Oréal Creates New Division for Luxury Perfumery

L'Oréal has created a new business division for its luxury perfumery, which includes Maison Margiela, Atelier Cologne, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel and Cacharel, according to Modaes. L'Oréal has appointed Sandrine Groslier as head of luxe fragrance brands. Groslier was previously the global president of the cosmetics business of Mugler and...
gcimagazine.com

Upkeep Secures $2 Million in Funding for MedSpa Platform

Upkeep announced it secured $2 million in Seed funding. The round was co-led by The Anthemis Female Innovators Lab Fund, and 1517 Fund (early Loom and Figma backers), as well as angel investors Coco Meers. This investment will further Upkeep's mission to modernize the medical aesthetics experiences for both customers and providers.
gcimagazine.com

Decoding Clean Beauty Sales Gains & Declines Online

If Credo's acquisition of Follain marked a new stage in the evolution of clean beauty retail, a new 1010Data report points to challenges in the sector, broadly. According to the firm, online clean beauty sales declined 6.3% in the 12 months ending in July 2022, while total online beauty sales were down 6.5% year-over-year. Despite this, growth was witnessed among key clean categories and select brands.
gcimagazine.com

Sally Beauty Launches into Bond-building Category with Bondbar Hair Repair System

Sally Beauty is entering the bond-building sector popularized by Olaplex by launching its Bondbar hair repair system, which is designed to help strengthen hair, reduce breakage, moisturize and repair highly damaged hair. Designed for all hair types, Bondbar products are cruelty-free, vegan, SLS/SLES-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free. According to Sally Beauty,...
gcimagazine.com

Croda Joins WBCSD, Announces Net Nature Positive Goal

Croda International Plc has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). In addition go joining the WBCSD, Croda has also announced a goal to become net nature positive by 2030. In addition to its existing sustainability commitment, the company will work to achieve a net nature-positive future. Croda...
gcimagazine.com

GK Hair's Moisture Range

GK Hair has launched its Moisture Range, which is said to provide instant nourishment and restore hair vitality. Previously: LolaVie Launches Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner. The range is infused with Juvexin, an advanced keratin-protein blend. It also features plant extracts, and natural oils including jojoba oil, argan oil and seed...
gcimagazine.com

Study Connects Hair Straightener Use to Incident Uterine Cancer

Research published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute has associated hair straightening product use with incident uterine cancer; although a cause-and-effect relationship was not established. This study examined a racially and ethnically diverse cohort of 33, 947 participants aged 35 to 74 years who had a uterus at enrollment...

