Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Report: L'Oréal Creates New Division for Luxury Perfumery
L'Oréal has created a new business division for its luxury perfumery, which includes Maison Margiela, Atelier Cologne, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel and Cacharel, according to Modaes. L'Oréal has appointed Sandrine Groslier as head of luxe fragrance brands. Groslier was previously the global president of the cosmetics business of Mugler and...
Upkeep Secures $2 Million in Funding for MedSpa Platform
Upkeep announced it secured $2 million in Seed funding. The round was co-led by The Anthemis Female Innovators Lab Fund, and 1517 Fund (early Loom and Figma backers), as well as angel investors Coco Meers. This investment will further Upkeep's mission to modernize the medical aesthetics experiences for both customers and providers.
Decoding Clean Beauty Sales Gains & Declines Online
If Credo's acquisition of Follain marked a new stage in the evolution of clean beauty retail, a new 1010Data report points to challenges in the sector, broadly. According to the firm, online clean beauty sales declined 6.3% in the 12 months ending in July 2022, while total online beauty sales were down 6.5% year-over-year. Despite this, growth was witnessed among key clean categories and select brands.
Sally Beauty Launches into Bond-building Category with Bondbar Hair Repair System
Sally Beauty is entering the bond-building sector popularized by Olaplex by launching its Bondbar hair repair system, which is designed to help strengthen hair, reduce breakage, moisturize and repair highly damaged hair. Designed for all hair types, Bondbar products are cruelty-free, vegan, SLS/SLES-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free. According to Sally Beauty,...
Croda Joins WBCSD, Announces Net Nature Positive Goal
Croda International Plc has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). In addition go joining the WBCSD, Croda has also announced a goal to become net nature positive by 2030. In addition to its existing sustainability commitment, the company will work to achieve a net nature-positive future. Croda...
GK Hair's Moisture Range
GK Hair has launched its Moisture Range, which is said to provide instant nourishment and restore hair vitality. Previously: LolaVie Launches Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner. The range is infused with Juvexin, an advanced keratin-protein blend. It also features plant extracts, and natural oils including jojoba oil, argan oil and seed...
Study Connects Hair Straightener Use to Incident Uterine Cancer
Research published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute has associated hair straightening product use with incident uterine cancer; although a cause-and-effect relationship was not established. This study examined a racially and ethnically diverse cohort of 33, 947 participants aged 35 to 74 years who had a uterus at enrollment...
