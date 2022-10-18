Read full article on original website
Repair Café: Volunteers in Rockland County repair items for free
Volunteers offered the community free repairs Saturday during at an event in Rockland County. The Repair Café at the Haverstraw Center allowed people to bring in any two items to be fixed, such as vacuums, heaters, toasters and furniture. The event takes place twice a year, moving from town...
Edison Township lights up the city for its first Diwali Festival
Diwali, one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, celebrates good over evil and light over darkness.
NYC officials pushing for Diwali to become school holiday
Diwali is one step closer to being recognized as a school holiday in New York City.
Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby
Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips says three people...
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
85-year-old woman says she has lived with broken apartment window for months
An 85-year-old Bronx resident says she has been living with a broken apartment window for months, and that the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t fixed it despite her many complaints.
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty. Calls to 911 falsely reported an active shooter and multiple injuries...
Ridgewood residents alerted town's drinking water is contaminated with 'forever chemicals'
Residents received a repeat notice in the mail, yet again alerting them that their drinking water still was not in compliance with state standards and could possibly cause cancer and reproductive issues.
‘Rebuild the Beach’ helped raise money after Sandy’s fury. 10 years later, it’s still donating to causes
The immense damage from the 2012 storm left her asking what the next step was. Her son, Geoffrey Noss, came up with a game plan through a rallying slogan – “Rebuild the Beach.”
New Canaan residents say they're unhappy with construction project that's pushing back treeline
New Canaan residents say they're losing sleep over the ongoing construction project on the Merritt Parkway, and they're concerned with the number of trees that are being chopped down.
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
Police: East New York grocery store robbed of $5K
An East New York grocery store was robbed of $5,000 on Monday.
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Police: Man wanted for multiple groping incidents at NYC subway stations
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for multiple groping incidents at subway stations throughout New York City. Police say the suspect grabbed a 19-year-old woman's backside at the East 23rd Street and Park Avenue station in Manhattan last Friday. They believe he's also responsible...
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
A man was shoved onto the tracks at the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Brooklyn on Friday, according to the NYPD. Police say the attack happened mid-afternoon on Friday when a 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks. They say he is expected to recover, but the suspect remains at large.
Wappingers Falls police: Scammers trying to make money off their free 'Trunk or Treat' event
Wappingers Falls police are warning residents about scam surrounding their Halloween event. The department says that its "Trunk or Treat" event is free to the public, that it is free to participate, and free to be a vender/trunk participant. There have been reports that scammers have made calls trying to...
Police say 3 Yonkers residents charged in Dutchess County cooking oil theft
Investigators say the suspects stole the used oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant in Red Hook on Route 9G Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
Man wanted for stealing items from East Northport Verizon store
Police say a man stole items from the Verizon store located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on Oct. 12.
Several people displaced in East Main Street apartment fire in Bridgeport
Several people are displaced following an apartment fire that heavily damaged the rear of a two-story building in Bridgeport.
ATM at Chase bank in Washingtonville robbed
Authorities in Orange County are searching for whoever is responsible for breaking into an ATM outside of the Chase bank in Washingtonville Thursday morning. Police say the ATM on East Main Street was broken into and significantly damaged around 5 a.m. They describe the suspect's vehicle as a white pick-up...
