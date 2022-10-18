ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valhalla, NY

News 12

Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby

Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips says three people...
RIDGE, NY
News 12

Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

A man was shoved onto the tracks at the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Brooklyn on Friday, according to the NYPD. Police say the attack happened mid-afternoon on Friday when a 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks. They say he is expected to recover, but the suspect remains at large.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

ATM at Chase bank in Washingtonville robbed

Authorities in Orange County are searching for whoever is responsible for breaking into an ATM outside of the Chase bank in Washingtonville Thursday morning. Police say the ATM on East Main Street was broken into and significantly damaged around 5 a.m. They describe the suspect's vehicle as a white pick-up...
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY

