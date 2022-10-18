ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Bham Now

5 reasons you need to book a luxurious tour with Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge

If your ideal wind-down routine includes puffing on a cigar, you’ll want to learn more about Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge. Led by local comedienne Joy King, you’ll roll through The Magic City in a private, luxurious experience. Whether you’re planning a corporate outing or an evening excursion with friends, read on for five reasons it’s time to book a tour.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back

Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham city leaders surprised by proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Questions over the future of the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre after a Jefferson County commissioner said it could close to make way for a new amphitheater in north Birmingham. It appears this announcement came as a surprise to Pelham city leaders. Just this week, the city approved...
PELHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

2022 Fall Activity Guide For Birmingham

It’s our favorite time of year, the cooler weather, football on the flatscreen, firepits, pumpkin patches, festivals, the crunch of fall leaves under your new boots.. What’s not to love!?. Now it’s time to figure out how you’re going to cram all of this fun into the next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century

Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: A-Train Station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A-Train Station stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running for two years and is owned and operated by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex. A-Train specializes in quesadillas, wings, and Philly cheesesteaks. The most popular […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Daily South

Meet Britt Rentschler, The Alabama Native Taking The Independent Film Scene By Storm

Britt Rentschler is one of the lucky ones. She found her calling at a young age, fourth grade to be exact. While she was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rentschler couldn't wait until fourth grade. Every year at Grantswood Elementary, Melanie Palmeri's fourth grade language arts class produced a big Disney musical. Rentschler told Southern Living all about how when it was finally her turn, Ms. Palmeri had selected Aladdin for that year's production.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 local restaurants you need to try in Tuscaloosa

Hey all my foodie friends, I hope you’re hungry because we’ve got a guide to five local restaurants you need to try. Keep reading for some of the best eats right here in Tuscaloosa. 1. Depalma’s Italian Cafe. Starting off with one of my personal favorites, Depalma’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
momcollective.com

Welcome to Shadow Lake! :: In & Around Birmingham

Sometimes my little ones need more room to roam outdoors than we have in my backyard. However, some days Mommy doesn’t feel like making the 30-40 minute drive to their requested park or playground. I’m then left with deciding where to take them to burn energy without my van burning too much gas. Thankfully we have a “new” community space in the Bessemer/McCalla area that has been a perfect solution for those days!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham Kicks Off New Garbage Pickup Plan

Birmingham has begun to deliver garbage carts to city residents in the first phase of its plans to change garbage pickup in the city. The Department of Public Works will deliver about 20,000, free, 96-gallon garbage carts among the city’s four waste management districts over the next four weeks. Plans are to deliver about 100,000 uniform garbage carts through the first of the year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS

