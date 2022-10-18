Read full article on original website
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Upside Down Halloween Parade on 10/22Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Best Chicago Bands: The Final Four
👋 Hi, it's Justin! We are down to the Final Four in our best Chicago band tournament. We tallied your votes, and here are the results:. Styx over Ministry (82%-18%) Chicago over Liz Phair (75%-25%) Earth Wind & Fire over Wilco (64%-36%) And in a stunning upset, Cheap Trick...
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.
Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
Chicago Film Festival: New movie follows Bronzeville 'kings' of illegal Illinois lottery racket
"I would have to call them the Robin Hoods of Chicago because they took care of their people," said music icon Quincy Jones.
WGCI Big Jam in Chicago, IL Dec 3rd, 2022 – presale code
The latest WGCI Big Jam presale password is now on our site:. This is your best chance to get tickets for WGCI Big Jam in advance of anyone else 🙂. You don’t want to miss WGCI Big Jam’s show in Chicago do you? We’ve seen tickets will sell out quickly when they go on sale: during the presale you can acquire your tickets before they get resold by scalpers!
Halloween House Music Party
Halloween just got more spirited with a special Haunted House Music Halloween Party on October 28, 2022. Chicago’s homegrown sound will pump through a night of ferocious beats and non-stop dancing in the Wicker Park neighborhood. The legendary Chosen Few DJ Terry Hunter will spin records along with Lady...
Where do singles hang out on the weekends in Chicago?
I'm 27 and looking for places where singles go to hang out and make friends on the weekends.
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
The Kolache, a Texas Mainstay, Finds a Chicago Audience
When a pair of food entrepreneurs brought a treasured Texas delicacy to Chicago in the early stages of the pandemic, they weren’t sure how the city would react. But much to the delight of Houston native Eric Liu and Michigander Tom Bovio, hungry locals have embraced the kolache (“koh-la-chee”), a quintessential Texas breakfast pastry with Czech origins, and their brand, Howdy Kolache.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
True-crime show will revive the case of the missing Bradley sisters
It is one of Chicago’s most notorious missing persons cases: the disappearance 21 years ago of the two Bradley sisters. Now, the family is hoping a true crime show will bring in more tips.
Former Chicago Music Exec Pleads Guilty to Videotaping Women with Hidden Cameras
Michael Johnston, the former president of Schubas Tavern and Lincoln Hall, has pleaded guilty to felony charges of secretly videotaping three women in the nude. Johnston, 39, was also the CEO of the AudioTree Music streaming service. He was fired from those jobs after NBC 5 Investigates reported on these allegations last year.
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
Experts Warn Mariano’s Purchasing Jewel Could Put Too Much Strain on City’s Jazz Trio Population
CHICAGO — With grocery giant Kroger exploring purchasing its competitor, Albertsons, it seems likely that Kroger-owned Mariano’s will soon own Jewel-Osco. If the deal goes through, experts warn that we’re likely to see bougie changes to Jewel stores, putting even more strain on Chicago’s already stretched thin jazz trio population.
Chicago is rat capital of U.S. for 8th year in a row
CHICAGO – Ah rats!! Chicago is at the top of a list it would really rather not be on. Orkin has released its list of the Top 50 Rattiest Cities and Chicago is number one for the eighth year in a row! Yes, you read that right, this is the eighth consecutive year Chicago has taken the top spot as the rat capital of America.
Carnitas Don Alfredo: Make Mine ‘Greasy’
Carnitas Don Alfredo, at the corner of Lake Street and First Avenue, is one of three local outposts of this Mexican restaurant group. Attached to a gas station, this small to-go restaurant specializes in carnitas, pork slow-cooked in its own fat. This is also the way French duck confit is prepared: simmered in fat, the meat becomes richer, more tender, lush and delicious.
Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
City Club of Chicago: Rachel Arfa, City of Chicago Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities
October 17, 2022 Commissioner Rachel Arfa – Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities City Club event description: Commissioner Rachel Arfa Rachel Arfa serves as the City of Chicago Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD). Commissioner Arfa was appointed Commissioner by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, in July 2020. Commissioner Arfa is the […]
