“I’m going to break him” – T.J Dillashaw seems confident of finishing Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 title shot 'only happening because of' Khabib
ABU DHABI – Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280, because that’s what’s next, although the former champion doesn’t necessarily believe it should’ve been made. “I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira told...
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
UFC 280: Dana White explains what Sean O’Malley must do to have ‘Conor McGregor’ moment
UFC president Dana White has explained what rising star Sean O’Malley must do to have his ‘Conor McGregor’ moment, as the American prepares for his toughest fight yet this weekend.O’Malley, 27, established himself as one of the highest-profile fighters in the UFC before he had even entered the bantamweight rankings, due to his proclivity for eye-catching knockouts.White had been gradually pairing O’Malley with more experienced, known and higher-ranked opponents, before the 53-year-old suddenly arranged a bout between “Sugar Sean” and Petr Yan, a former UFC bantamweight champion, at this Saturday’s UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.“There was this comparison recently...
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen on tap
The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year. Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came...
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
Petr Yan Doesn't Find Sean O'Malley's Skills Impressive Ahead Of UFC 280: "I Don't Think It's An Unsolvable Problem For Me"
Former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, doesn't believe rising contender, "Suga" Sean O'Malley, will present him with any problems he hasn't faced before in the Octagon when the two clash this weekend. Yan spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto during Wednesday's media day for Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi...
T.J. Dillashaw says Aljamain Sterling is going to get his “ass whupped by a cheater”: “Test deez nuts”
The UFC 280 press conference went down this morning from Abu Dhabi and there was a lot of heat between the fighters as you’d expect. Petr Yan got physical with Sean O’Malley, and T.J. Dillashaw got in a pretty good burn on Aljamain Sterling. Sterling has been doing...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
Petr Yan roasts Sean O’Malley over his physical appearance at UFC 280 press conference: “Just look at him, he’s like a whore on the side of the road”
Petr Yan hasn’t taken too kindly to “Suga” Sean O’Malley ahead of their fight at UFC 280 Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Yan, the former UFC bantamweight champion, is looking to move one step closer toward regaining his belt, while O’Malley faces his toughest Octagon test to-date starring across from the Russian superstar.
Islam Makhachev mocks 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski as unbeaten Dagestani details backstage clash with Australian ahead of lightweight title fight at UFC 280
Islam Makhachev has dismissed the threat of 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski with the Australian gun waiting in the wings for a shot at UFC history this weekend. Volkanovski is the backup fighter for Makhachev's UFC 280 lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira, and is ready to step in if either fighter encounters issues making weight for the main event.
Islam Makhachev aims to finish Charles Oliveira on the ground at UFC 280: 'I have to show all people my grappling level'
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev wants to prove he’s better on the ground than Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
After a brief stint inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Octagon goes international once again this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fight for the Lightweight title on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Bantamweight belt will also be at stake in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, which sees Aljamain Sterling attempt to defend it against former division ruler T.J. Dillashaw. One fight prior, Sean O’Malley faces the stiffest test of his career in the lethal Petr Yan.
Sporting News
How to bet UFC 280: Expert picks for entire card featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
UFC 280 odds courtesy of Sports Interaction, Canada’s most trusted sportsbook. Two major title fights will take place at UFC 280 on October 22. There may also be a few contenders named for those titles by the end of the event. The main event will see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge
Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Dominick Cruz, Ben Askren, and Alexa Grasso
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose. 2:15 p.m.:...
