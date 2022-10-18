Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Game Day: No. 16/16 Nittany Lions Host Minnesota for Penn State White Out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 16/16 Penn State Football welcomes Minnesota to Beaver Stadium Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the annual Penn State White Out. The contest, presented New Holland, will air on ABC with Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (sideline) on the call. Fans...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Men's Soccer Will Host No. 13 Ohio State on Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field this Friday for a tough, Big Ten contest against No. 13 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are 5-4-3 overall, 2-1-2 Big Ten. This will be the second to last home match of the regular season with only three remaining, including one...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.5 Penn State Hosts No.2 Maryland Friday Night in Home Finale
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (13-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 5 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, hosts No. 2 Maryland (14-1, 7-0 B1G) in a marquee Big Ten field hockey game on Friday, Oct. 21. The game begins at 6 p.m. at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 24 Women’s Soccer Heads to Nebraska, Iowa
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 24 Penn State women's soccer program wraps up the regular season on the road this week, traveling to Nebraska on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Iowa on Sunday, Oct. 23. GAME INFORMATION. at Nebraska (6-5-5, 4-2-2) Date: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 | Time: 8...
GoPSUsports.com
Asman Earns Weekly B1G Nod
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Redshirt senior Katherine Asman has been named the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week announced by the conference on Tuesday. The Roswell, Georgia native had back-to-back clean sheet performances in the Nittany Lions' 3-0 win versus Wisconsin and 3-0 win over Michigan last week. It...
GoPSUsports.com
Three Penn State Swimmers Earn B1G Weekly Honors
University Park, Pa. – The Big Ten tabbed three Penn State swimming & diving athletes for weekly awards after their strong season-opening performances on the road against Navy and Boston College. Sophomore Victor Baganha won the men's Big Ten Swimmer of the Week while freshmen Julia Meisner and Mariano Lazzerini collected the women's and men's freshmen of the week honors.
fox9.com
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon talks stepping away after 2022 season
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota volleyball team is getting ready to face Iowa and Purdue this week, and on Tuesday, coach Hugh McCutcheon spoke with reporters for the first time since announcing the 2022 season would be his last with the Gophers. McCutcheon told his players at a team...
GoPSUsports.com
Olympian Ola Shelton Joins Penn State Fencing Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion men's and women's fencing teams, under the direction of interim head coach Adam Kaszubowski, have added the talents of Olympian Alkesandra 'Ola' Shelton. Ola has competed in four Olympic games and has a number of international medals on her resume. Shelton...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
GoPSUsports.com
Five Takeaways from 2022 Women’s Basketball Media Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –Penn State women's basketball is set to tip off their 2022-23 basketball season against Norfolk State on November 9 at the Bryce Jordan Center, and the squad couldn't be more excited. The 2022-23 women's basketball media day revealed an established culture that head coach Carolyn Kieger...
Eden Prairie football's rushing attack leads it to victory over Stillwater
Photos: Forest Lake football falls to Lakeville North 31-14 How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in Week 8 The No. 5-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles (6-2) traveled to No. 3 Stillwater (7-1) Wednesday night for what was considered the game of the week in Minnesota high school ...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Tennis to Participate in 2022 ITA Atlantic Regionals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Penn State men's tennis team will compete at the 2022 ITA Atlantic Regional beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The tournament is hosted by the University of Virginia at the Virginia Tennis Facility. All nine Nittany Lions on the roster will take part in the singles...
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Tennis Team to Compete in ITA Atlantic Regionals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Women's tennis team will head to Blacksburg, Va. To compete it the ITA Atlantic Regional beginning on Thursday, Oct. 20. The tournament will be hosted by Virginia Tech University. All matches are to be played the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. Sofiya Chekhlystova, Olivia...
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
GoPSUsports.com
Parking and Traffic Impacts for Friday’s Athletics Events and Homecoming Parade
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With Penn State's annual Homecoming Parade starting Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., several traffic and parking restrictions will be in place for Friday's athletics events - field hockey (6 p.m.), men's hockey (7 p.m.) and men's soccer (7 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to arrive early and should note changes that will assist with traffic flow and parking.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate
(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
Comments / 0