State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Men's Soccer Will Host No. 13 Ohio State on Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field this Friday for a tough, Big Ten contest against No. 13 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are 5-4-3 overall, 2-1-2 Big Ten. This will be the second to last home match of the regular season with only three remaining, including one...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 24 Women’s Soccer Heads to Nebraska, Iowa

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 24 Penn State women's soccer program wraps up the regular season on the road this week, traveling to Nebraska on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Iowa on Sunday, Oct. 23. GAME INFORMATION. at Nebraska (6-5-5, 4-2-2) Date: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 | Time: 8...
IOWA CITY, IA
GoPSUsports.com

Asman Earns Weekly B1G Nod

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Redshirt senior Katherine Asman has been named the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week announced by the conference on Tuesday. The Roswell, Georgia native had back-to-back clean sheet performances in the Nittany Lions' 3-0 win versus Wisconsin and 3-0 win over Michigan last week. It...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Three Penn State Swimmers Earn B1G Weekly Honors

University Park, Pa. – The Big Ten tabbed three Penn State swimming & diving athletes for weekly awards after their strong season-opening performances on the road against Navy and Boston College. Sophomore Victor Baganha won the men's Big Ten Swimmer of the Week while freshmen Julia Meisner and Mariano Lazzerini collected the women's and men's freshmen of the week honors.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Olympian Ola Shelton Joins Penn State Fencing Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion men's and women's fencing teams, under the direction of interim head coach Adam Kaszubowski, have added the talents of Olympian Alkesandra 'Ola' Shelton. Ola has competed in four Olympic games and has a number of international medals on her resume. Shelton...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
GoPSUsports.com

Five Takeaways from 2022 Women’s Basketball Media Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –Penn State women's basketball is set to tip off their 2022-23 basketball season against Norfolk State on November 9 at the Bryce Jordan Center, and the squad couldn't be more excited. The 2022-23 women's basketball media day revealed an established culture that head coach Carolyn Kieger...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Tennis to Participate in 2022 ITA Atlantic Regionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Penn State men's tennis team will compete at the 2022 ITA Atlantic Regional beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The tournament is hosted by the University of Virginia at the Virginia Tennis Facility. All nine Nittany Lions on the roster will take part in the singles...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MINNESOTA STATE
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Women’s Tennis Team to Compete in ITA Atlantic Regionals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Women's tennis team will head to Blacksburg, Va. To compete it the ITA Atlantic Regional beginning on Thursday, Oct. 20. The tournament will be hosted by Virginia Tech University. All matches are to be played the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. Sofiya Chekhlystova, Olivia...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WSB Radio

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH

I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday

It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
MINNESOTA STATE
GoPSUsports.com

Parking and Traffic Impacts for Friday’s Athletics Events and Homecoming Parade

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With Penn State's annual Homecoming Parade starting Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., several traffic and parking restrictions will be in place for Friday's athletics events - field hockey (6 p.m.), men's hockey (7 p.m.) and men's soccer (7 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to arrive early and should note changes that will assist with traffic flow and parking.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox9.com

Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate

(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

