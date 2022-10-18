Read full article on original website
Boston University researchers claim to have developed new, more lethal COVID strain in lab
Researchers at Boston University say they have developed a new COVID strain that has an 80% kill rate following a series of similar experiments first thought to have started the global pandemic that began in China.
Lab-made COVID-19 hybrid sparks controversy
Boston University scientists have created a hybrid version of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Their experiments sparked controversy, with heated headlines claiming that the researchers made the virus more lethal and university officials denouncing these claims as "false and inaccurate." The new omicron spike-carrying virus — built by attaching the...
Boston lab creates new version of COVID
The biggest news in the field of science earlier this week was released research from Boston University. Researchers at Boston University created a new version of the COVID virus. The scientists took the spike proteins off of the Omicron variant, the variant of the coronavirus that is the most prevalent throughout the world, with the virus cells from the original COVID-19. They were attempting to figure out whether the spike proteins were the main reason why the Omicron variant was able to evade the immune system easier than other variants.
Boston University's COVID-19 Created In Lab Research Comes Under Scrutiny
Boston University created an artificial form of COVID-19 in a laboratory. Now, U.S. health officials have launched an inquiry into a controversial study. The Boston University research was designed to test the mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron strain, which is more transmissible than the original variant. The...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Disturbing experiment successfully combined human brain cells with a living rat’s brain
Scientists have completed a brain cell transplant, combining lab-grown clumps of human brain cells with those of newborn rats. The experiment is disturbing, but there’s a good reason behind the move. The scientists working on the investigation say they hope that the research will help them learn more about human neuropsychiatric disorders.
Two Common Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Shown to Outperform Others in New Study
Two common medications for type 2 diabetes—insulin glargine and liraglutide—performed the best of four medications used to maintain blood glucose levels. Individuals who used those two medications saw their blood glucose levels remain within the recommended ranges longer than with the oral drugs tested during the study. It...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
Researchers speed efforts for vaccine against virus linked with mono, MS
Maybe you’ve never heard of the Epstein-Barr virus. But it knows all about you. Chances are, it’s living inside you right now. About 95% of American adults are infected sometime in their lives. And once infected, the virus stays with you. Most viruses, such as influenza, just come...
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
scitechdaily.com
A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why
Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
scitechdaily.com
Black Death Drove Selection of Human Immune-Related Genes, Affecting Our Susceptibility to Disease Today
The Black Death, which killed up to 50% of the European population in less than five years, was the single greatest mortality event in recorded history. New research has discovered evidence that one of the darkest periods in recorded human history placed a substantial selective pressure on the human population, changing the frequency of certain immune-related genetic variants and affecting our susceptibility to disease today.
technologynetworks.com
Sleeping Under Five Hours Linked to Greater Chronic Disease Risk
Adults over 50 who sleep for five hours or less per night have a greater risk of developing more than one chronic disease when compared to their peers who sleep seven hours, according to a study, published October 18th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. With increases in life expectancy, living with multiple chronic conditions is common among older adults in high-income countries, and this research supports the promotion of good sleep hygiene in midlife and old age.
McKnight's
Protect elders now as new COVID-19 variants take hold overseas, report suggests
Now is an ideal time to ensure that elderly and immunocompromised Americans are well-protected against COVID-19 as new variants spark an increase in cases overseas, a news report states. Most Americans have been vaccinated or exposed to COVID-19, and effective treatments are available, so it is unlikely that the U.S....
scitechdaily.com
New Research Suggests That Obesity Is a Neurodevelopmental Disorder
Scientists have recently proposed that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Over the last several decades, obesity has rapidly grown to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the biggest contributors to poor health globally. Many individuals still have trouble losing weight despite decades of study on diet and exercise regimens. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and affiliated institutions now believe they understand why, and they argue that the emphasis should be shifted from treating obesity to preventing it.
KXLY
Less Sleep Tied to Higher Risk for Developing Chronic Disease
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Sleeping five hours or less per night is associated with a higher risk for developing chronic diseases, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in PLOS Medicine. Séverine Sabia, from Université Paris Cité, Inserm in France, and colleagues examined whether sleep...
Lab-made coronavirus variant killed 80 percent of mice: Here's what you need to know
Researchers at the University of Boston have released a pre-print of their research describing how they have created a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. It's stated in the paper that when mice were infected with this new variant, 80 percent of them died. This also rais questions on the need to do this type of research, a Forbes report said.
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
