LiveScience

Lab-made COVID-19 hybrid sparks controversy

Boston University scientists have created a hybrid version of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Their experiments sparked controversy, with heated headlines claiming that the researchers made the virus more lethal and university officials denouncing these claims as "false and inaccurate." The new omicron spike-carrying virus — built by attaching the...
BOSTON, MA
Adrian Holman

Boston lab creates new version of COVID

The biggest news in the field of science earlier this week was released research from Boston University. Researchers at Boston University created a new version of the COVID virus. The scientists took the spike proteins off of the Omicron variant, the variant of the coronavirus that is the most prevalent throughout the world, with the virus cells from the original COVID-19. They were attempting to figure out whether the spike proteins were the main reason why the Omicron variant was able to evade the immune system easier than other variants.
BOSTON, MA
Benzinga

Boston University's COVID-19 Created In Lab Research Comes Under Scrutiny

Boston University created an artificial form of COVID-19 in a laboratory. Now, U.S. health officials have launched an inquiry into a controversial study. The Boston University research was designed to test the mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron strain, which is more transmissible than the original variant. The...
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Health

Two Common Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Shown to Outperform Others in New Study

Two common medications for type 2 diabetes—insulin glargine and liraglutide—performed the best of four medications used to maintain blood glucose levels. Individuals who used those two medications saw their blood glucose levels remain within the recommended ranges longer than with the oral drugs tested during the study. It...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
CNN

Researchers speed efforts for vaccine against virus linked with mono, MS

Maybe you’ve never heard of the Epstein-Barr virus. But it knows all about you. Chances are, it’s living inside you right now. About 95% of American adults are infected sometime in their lives. And once infected, the virus stays with you. Most viruses, such as influenza, just come...
News-Medical.net

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19

Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why

Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
CBS News

Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
scitechdaily.com

Black Death Drove Selection of Human Immune-Related Genes, Affecting Our Susceptibility to Disease Today

The Black Death, which killed up to 50% of the European population in less than five years, was the single greatest mortality event in recorded history. New research has discovered evidence that one of the darkest periods in recorded human history placed a substantial selective pressure on the human population, changing the frequency of certain immune-related genetic variants and affecting our susceptibility to disease today.
technologynetworks.com

Sleeping Under Five Hours Linked to Greater Chronic Disease Risk

Adults over 50 who sleep for five hours or less per night have a greater risk of developing more than one chronic disease when compared to their peers who sleep seven hours, according to a study, published October 18th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. With increases in life expectancy, living with multiple chronic conditions is common among older adults in high-income countries, and this research supports the promotion of good sleep hygiene in midlife and old age.
McKnight's

Protect elders now as new COVID-19 variants take hold overseas, report suggests

Now is an ideal time to ensure that elderly and immunocompromised Americans are well-protected against COVID-19 as new variants spark an increase in cases overseas, a news report states. Most Americans have been vaccinated or exposed to COVID-19, and effective treatments are available, so it is unlikely that the U.S....
scitechdaily.com

New Research Suggests That Obesity Is a Neurodevelopmental Disorder

Scientists have recently proposed that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Over the last several decades, obesity has rapidly grown to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the biggest contributors to poor health globally. Many individuals still have trouble losing weight despite decades of study on diet and exercise regimens. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and affiliated institutions now believe they understand why, and they argue that the emphasis should be shifted from treating obesity to preventing it.
KXLY

Less Sleep Tied to Higher Risk for Developing Chronic Disease

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Sleeping five hours or less per night is associated with a higher risk for developing chronic diseases, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in PLOS Medicine. Séverine Sabia, from Université Paris Cité, Inserm in France, and colleagues examined whether sleep...
Medical News Today

What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?

Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...

