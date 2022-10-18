Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help with finding missing Dayton man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing Dayton man. Richard Shifflet left for a walk on Oct. 3 and he has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue has searched the area where Richard was last seen and areas that he was reported to frequent. There were no signs of Richard.
2news.com
Multiple Douglas County Deputies Exposed to Fentanyl During Narcotics Arrest
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says multiple deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an arrest in Stateline Thursday evening. Deputies, along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were investigating 35-year-old Regina Rogas and 32-year-old Jessica Thomas, both of California. Deputies say undercover officers bought about 829.1 grams of fentanyl,...
mynews4.com
Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
mynews4.com
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area. They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent. In the scam, police say he approaches victims in...
mynews4.com
Reno man found guilty of forging check
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was found guilty of forging a check for over $2,000. Twenty-nine-year-old Mark Christopher Conti, age 29, from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of possession of a forged instrument and one count of uttering a forged check after a jury trial in District Court.
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
2news.com
Reno Police Warn of Local Man Conducting Jewelry Scams
The Reno Police Department is warning citizens of an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area. Multiple victims have reported being scammed by a man, consistently described as a larger, Middle Eastern man, with a thick accent. He approaches victims in store and gas station parking lots. Police say he...
mynews4.com
One dead after apparent self-defense shooting near UNR
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an apparent self-defense shooting happened near UNR late Wednesday night. Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street just before 11 p.m. on report of a shooting.
2news.com
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon’s regional gang unit reports progress on gang suppression
Lyon County Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Williams, who oversees the Regional Gang Task Force, a unified, multi-jurisdictional unit responsible for investigating cases in Douglas and Lyon counties, recently gave a presentation to the Lyon County Commission on this year’s results of gang suppression cases in the local communities. The...
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
fernleyreporter.com
Two LCSO K-9 teams win awards in regional competition
Two Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams won awards at the first regional K-9 event held this past Saturday at Fuji Park in Carson City. The 28 dog teams from eight different agencies in Northern Nevada competed in four events, including drug detection, explosive detection, agility and suspect apprehension. Lyon County’s K-9 Borris and deputy Hawley placed second in agility, while K-9 Blady and deputy Galvin placed third in agility.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-80 East Near Mustang
An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning. Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks. NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns homes on 9th Street in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that caused heavy damage to a Sparks home, and spread to another, is under investigation. It was reported just before midnight Wednesday at a home near 9th and D streets. The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire was spreading...
2news.com
City of Sparks Offers Fire Chief Position to Finalist
Walt White is currently chief of Amador County’s Fire Protection District. A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
