Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent shockwaves through the NFL at the league’s fall league meetings Tuesday afternoon by becoming the first NFL owner to publicly support removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, pending the results of an investigation. Snyder is under NFL investigation for workplace misconduct and sexual harassment, an investigation that is being conducted by Mary Jo White, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. White also led the...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO