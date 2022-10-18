ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History

On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts owner Jim Irsay 'believes there's merit' to remove Daniel Snyder as Washington owner

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent shockwaves through the NFL at the league’s fall league meetings Tuesday afternoon by becoming the first NFL owner to publicly support removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, pending the results of an investigation. Snyder is under NFL investigation for workplace misconduct and sexual harassment, an investigation that is being conducted by Mary Jo White, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. White also led the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Colts' Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice on Thursday

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hines was a full participant again on Thursday and appears to be on track to return in Week 7. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was also a full participant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Texans vs. Raiders: How Do The Offensive Lines Rank?

The Las Vegas Raiders are just days away from hosting a 1-3-1 Houston Texans team as they look to start turning things around. As any well-informed fan knows, it all starts in the trenches on Sunday. So, how are the offensive lines looking for Josh McDaniels and Lovie Smith ahead of Texans vs. Raiders?
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Practices in Full Thursday

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor practiced fully again on Thursday as he works his way back from an ankle issue that has caused him to miss the past two games. Taylor suffered the injury in Indy’s Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans and was forced to miss last week’s game against Jacksonville and a loss to the Denver Broncos two weeks ago.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

