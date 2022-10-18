Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
South Carolina Run for the Fallen to pay tribute across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Run for the Fallen is paying tribute to the men and women that have died in service to America this weekend. The run will take place over three days and span 122 miles from Charleston to the State House. At the end of...
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
Comments / 0