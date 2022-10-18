Charles Oliveira is calling his shot for the UFC 280 main event. The UFC fan community has been waiting months for the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising star Islam Makhachev. Now the fight is just days away and the tension is beginning to grow. Both men are in Abu Dhabi and have already had a close run-in with each other. Now, Oliveira is calling his shot against the Russian wrestler.

