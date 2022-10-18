ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Khabib Names Only Two LWs Next In Line For A Title Shot

Despite UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski appearing to be in pole position, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there are two lightweight contenders worthy of the next shot at gold in the division. This weekend at UFC 280, Khabib will be present in the corner of his man Islam Makhachev, as the Russian...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins

ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
mmanews.com

Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’

Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Lands The Most Nonchalant KO You’ll Ever See

MMA fighter Grzegorz Steć didn’t even bat an eyelid when he knocked out Piotr Galin at Fight Empire MMA 2. Welterweights Steć and Galin met on the main card of the event on Friday in Pruskow, Poland. Steć, an undefeated kickboxer, was making his MMA debut.
mmanews.com

Islam Makhachev: Coach Khabib Is Too Nervous

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev believes that coach Khabib Nurmagomedov becomes ‘too nervous’ when his protégés compete. Since retiring from the sport and relinquishing the 155-pound title following an unbeaten 29-fight career in mixed martial arts, Khabib has maintained his presence in the sport through a successful transition to the role of coach — or “mentor,” if you ask the man himself.
mmanews.com

Latifi Handed Temporary Suspension Following Staph Admission

UFC heavyweight Ilir Latifi has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after he fought Aleksei Oleinik with a staph infection. At UFC Vegas 61 earlier this month, Latifi and Oleinik collided in a clash of veterans. After going the full three-round distance as part of the event’s preliminary card, “The Sledgehammer” took home the victory via unanimous decision.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

Islam Makhachev mocks 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski as unbeaten Dagestani details backstage clash with Australian ahead of lightweight title fight at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev has dismissed the threat of 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski with the Australian gun waiting in the wings for a shot at UFC history this weekend. Volkanovski is the backup fighter for Makhachev's UFC 280 lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira, and is ready to step in if either fighter encounters issues making weight for the main event.
mmanews.com

Slap Fighting Granted NSAC Approval Thanks To Dana White

Dana White is now in the slap-fighting business with Power Slap League. UFC President Dana White has decades of experience in fight promotion. He has been at the head of the UFC since the early 2000s and is responsible for making the promotion what it is today. Since the inception...
NEVADA STATE
mmanews.com

Sterling On Tate Tweets: ‘Don’t Jump The Gun & Start Throwing Labels’

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has once again made time to address controversies arising from his relationship with Andrew Tate, this time over “victim blaming” accusations. Sterling takes on TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 as he attempts to retain his title against the former champion. He recently found...
mmanews.com

Oliveira Predicts Round He Finishes Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira is calling his shot for the UFC 280 main event. The UFC fan community has been waiting months for the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising star Islam Makhachev. Now the fight is just days away and the tension is beginning to grow. Both men are in Abu Dhabi and have already had a close run-in with each other. Now, Oliveira is calling his shot against the Russian wrestler.
mmanews.com

Volkanovski Predicts UFC 280 Main Event & Next Opponent

Alexander Volkanovski has predicted the UFC 280 main event winner and his next opponent. Vloging from Abu Dhabi, Alexander Volkanovski the UFC 280 main event. After a shut-out performance against Max Holloway at UFC 276 in June, Dana White promised that Volkanovski could do whatever he wanted. Serving as the backup fighter for the main event, Volkanovski will weigh in as an alternate. White also confirmed that the P4P #1 would await the victor of Oliveira and Makhachev.
mmanews.com

Ferguson Responds To Khabib’s Claim He’s Fighting For Money

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has hit back at Khabib Nurmagomedov after he claimed Ferguson only fights for money now. Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been bitter rivals for years, despite having never competed against each other in the Octagon. They were supposed to fight on numerous occasions during their careers before a series of cancelations made the fight seem cursed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy