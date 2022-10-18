Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Khabib Names Only Two LWs Next In Line For A Title Shot
Despite UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski appearing to be in pole position, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there are two lightweight contenders worthy of the next shot at gold in the division. This weekend at UFC 280, Khabib will be present in the corner of his man Islam Makhachev, as the Russian...
Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 title shot 'only happening because of' Khabib
ABU DHABI – Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280, because that’s what’s next, although the former champion doesn’t necessarily believe it should’ve been made. “I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira told...
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands The Most Nonchalant KO You’ll Ever See
MMA fighter Grzegorz Steć didn’t even bat an eyelid when he knocked out Piotr Galin at Fight Empire MMA 2. Welterweights Steć and Galin met on the main card of the event on Friday in Pruskow, Poland. Steć, an undefeated kickboxer, was making his MMA debut.
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev: Coach Khabib Is Too Nervous
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev believes that coach Khabib Nurmagomedov becomes ‘too nervous’ when his protégés compete. Since retiring from the sport and relinquishing the 155-pound title following an unbeaten 29-fight career in mixed martial arts, Khabib has maintained his presence in the sport through a successful transition to the role of coach — or “mentor,” if you ask the man himself.
Islam Makhachev aims to finish Charles Oliveira on the ground at UFC 280: 'I have to show all people my grappling level'
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev wants to prove he’s better on the ground than Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
Sporting News
How to bet UFC 280: Expert picks for entire card featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
UFC 280 odds courtesy of Sports Interaction, Canada’s most trusted sportsbook. Two major title fights will take place at UFC 280 on October 22. There may also be a few contenders named for those titles by the end of the event. The main event will see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title.
mmanews.com
Latifi Handed Temporary Suspension Following Staph Admission
UFC heavyweight Ilir Latifi has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after he fought Aleksei Oleinik with a staph infection. At UFC Vegas 61 earlier this month, Latifi and Oleinik collided in a clash of veterans. After going the full three-round distance as part of the event’s preliminary card, “The Sledgehammer” took home the victory via unanimous decision.
Islam Makhachev mocks 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski as unbeaten Dagestani details backstage clash with Australian ahead of lightweight title fight at UFC 280
Islam Makhachev has dismissed the threat of 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski with the Australian gun waiting in the wings for a shot at UFC history this weekend. Volkanovski is the backup fighter for Makhachev's UFC 280 lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira, and is ready to step in if either fighter encounters issues making weight for the main event.
mmanews.com
Slap Fighting Granted NSAC Approval Thanks To Dana White
Dana White is now in the slap-fighting business with Power Slap League. UFC President Dana White has decades of experience in fight promotion. He has been at the head of the UFC since the early 2000s and is responsible for making the promotion what it is today. Since the inception...
mmanews.com
Sterling On Tate Tweets: ‘Don’t Jump The Gun & Start Throwing Labels’
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has once again made time to address controversies arising from his relationship with Andrew Tate, this time over “victim blaming” accusations. Sterling takes on TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 as he attempts to retain his title against the former champion. He recently found...
mmanews.com
Oliveira Predicts Round He Finishes Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira is calling his shot for the UFC 280 main event. The UFC fan community has been waiting months for the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising star Islam Makhachev. Now the fight is just days away and the tension is beginning to grow. Both men are in Abu Dhabi and have already had a close run-in with each other. Now, Oliveira is calling his shot against the Russian wrestler.
mmanews.com
Volkanovski Predicts UFC 280 Main Event & Next Opponent
Alexander Volkanovski has predicted the UFC 280 main event winner and his next opponent. Vloging from Abu Dhabi, Alexander Volkanovski the UFC 280 main event. After a shut-out performance against Max Holloway at UFC 276 in June, Dana White promised that Volkanovski could do whatever he wanted. Serving as the backup fighter for the main event, Volkanovski will weigh in as an alternate. White also confirmed that the P4P #1 would await the victor of Oliveira and Makhachev.
mmanews.com
Ferguson Responds To Khabib’s Claim He’s Fighting For Money
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has hit back at Khabib Nurmagomedov after he claimed Ferguson only fights for money now. Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been bitter rivals for years, despite having never competed against each other in the Octagon. They were supposed to fight on numerous occasions during their careers before a series of cancelations made the fight seem cursed.
Comments / 0