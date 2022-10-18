Read full article on original website
Refinery29
Netflix Is Launching A New Cheaper Subscription – Here’s What You Need To Know
Titled Basic with Ads, the new plan will cost £4.99 a month in the U˚K, which is £2 less than the current most affordable subscription. As its title suggests, the new plan will incorporate adverts into the Netflix viewing experience for the first time. According to the...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Netflix is introducing a cheaper subscription tier with ads. Here’s what you need to know
Basic with Ads will launch in Australia on 3 November as the streaming service hopes to recoup its first subscriber losses in more than 10 years
The Verge
YouTube ends the test that made 4K a premium feature
YouTube has ended the experiment that locked the ability to watch videos in 4K behind its $11.99 a month premium membership, according to one of its official Twitter accounts (via 9to5Google). Earlier this month, the company made waves when it confirmed with a series of now-deleted tweets that some of its users were part of a test meant to explore “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers,” and asking users to provide feedback on the idea.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
CNBC
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
rsvplive.ie
Netflix changes you need to know about - extra charges for sharing accounts and introduction of ads
There are a lot of changes coming to Netflix soon which may affect how much users pay for the service. The streaming giant has faced lots of competition in recent years due to the likes of Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Despite a drop in users in recent...
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
IGN
Microsoft Xbox October Update: Users Can Now Change TV Volume, Mute Startup Audio, Trim Video Clips and More
Xbox users can now change TV volume from their Xbox consoles, mute all startup sounds and more with the newest update. A new HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) can be used to send commands to and from devices that support the technology, like TVs connected to Xbox Series X|S consoles. This means that console users can now change the TV volume from the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. This can be done by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, which will pull up the guide and then navigate to the Audio & Music section. Here, you can see buttons which will allow you to change the TV volume or mute it. No need for the TV remote anymore while you’re gaming.
laptopmag.com
How to cast from Samsung phone to TV — it's so easy, you'll be shocked
Casting content from your phone to your TV is beneficial if you want to share something on your phone for several people to see. It's also ideal for mobile-only videos that you want to see on the big screen (e.g. a Spotify video podcast). If you're scratching your head on...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
TechCrunch
Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices
To mark the occasion, the search giant has also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) that delivers several premium features for the affordable smartphone lineups. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. This will allow consumers to receive some essential updates timely and on the fly without having to wait for the handset’s phonemakers to issue them.
YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment
Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
Netflix upgrades its cheapest plan with free streaming quality update
Anyone that subscribes to Netflix Basic is about to make the jump to HD
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Phone Arena
Netflix announces that it's working on a cloud gaming service and 55 new games
After losing its dominance over the video streaming space, it appears that Netflix is ready to embark on a new venture and try to succeed where Google failed. Simply put, Netflix will try to enter the cloud gaming space as well. As Netflix VP of Gaming Mike Verdu revealed at...
protocol.com
AWS’ cloud marketplace edge
Good morning! Amazon is the “everything store.” So it makes sense that its AWS Marketplace offers the widest variety of options for independent service vendors. AWS Marketplace debuted in 2012 with self-service Amazon Machine Images. Now, it’s the most mature cloud marketplace among the Big Three providers — and many software vendors see it as a crucial part of their go-to-market strategy, Protocol’s Donna Goodison writes.
