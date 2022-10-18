Read full article on original website
whtc.com
Holland City Council Approves Agreements for Proposed Outdoor Ice Skating Rink
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – The dream of an permanent outdoor ice skating rink in Holland took another step towards reality on Wednesday night. The Holland City Council approved three separate motions during its biweekly meeting that puts into motion the process for constructing the facility as part of a renovation of Window on the Waterfront Park off of East 6th Street and College Avenue. The city will enter into an Agency Fund Agreement with the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area to handle public donations for the rink, a $473,000 Professional Services Agreement with GMB Architects and Engineers to design the facility, and a contract with GDK Construction to build the rink under the same terms that the city recently made with GDK for a new Waverly Road Fire Station and the remodeling of the Kollen Park Fire Station.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
1,500 to 2,000 gallons of waste spilled in Kzoo River
A spill in the Kalamazoo River on Thursday came from the Graphic Packaging International plant, city officials say.
WWMTCw
Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A frustrated Schoolcraft Village Council grilled a Kalamazoo County Commissioner about why their request for much-needed American Rescue Plan dollars was ignored Monday. "Your lack of staff or new staff is not an excuse for poor administration and decision-making in Kalamazoo County," village manager Cheri Lutz...
Kent County commissioners mull where to send $127 million
Leaders will soon decide which projects will get a piece of $127 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars sent to Kent County.
wkzo.com
Commissioners hear plan on transforming Kalamazoo Avenue into a two way street
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City of Kalamazoo staff have revealed their initial plan to transform Kalamazoo Avenue into a two way street. The city will rebuild the major connector from the east side of the downtown to West Main Street from the sewer lines up. It will take two years to complete, beginning in 2024, if funding can be secured.
New senior housing development expected to break ground next May in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — A new 172-unit senior housing development is expected to break ground this coming May in Portage. The Portage City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request at a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that allows for StoryPoint Senior Living to move forward with a tentative plan for the 177,064 square-foot facility on an undeveloped, nine-acre parcel at 8150 Creekside Drive.
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
Democrat incumbent faces Republican challenger for Kent County seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two candidates are competing for the District 18 seat on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Stephen Wooden is running as an incumbent Democrat for the seat. Voters will chose between Wooden and Republican candidate Tim Allen for the two-year term during the Nov. 8 election.
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
I-94 lane closed to replace broken drain covers in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – One lane of westbound I-94 is closed Thursday afternoon so crews can cover exposed drain holes. Two drain covers are breaking, which could leave open holes in traffic lane on westbound I-94 in Kalamazoo County, Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Nick Schirripa said. The...
WWMTCw
Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
WILX-TV
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
wbch.com
Lane Closures on M-43 between Delton and Gull Lake
The Michigan Dept. of Transportation (MDOT) says motorists will encounter road work on M-43 in the Delton/Hickory Corners area on Thursday 10/20 & Friday 10/21. Daily (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) lane closures for road work are scheduled between Orchard Road and Sheffield Road.
Fox17
Public safety officials seek person of interest in Wyoming assault
WYOMING, Mich. — Public safety officials are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest connected to an assault incident in Wyoming last week. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says the incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 9 before 4:20 a.m. at the Citgo gas station near Clyde Park Avenue and Burton Street.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
The Allegan County News is now available FREE
I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
