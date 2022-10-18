ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MI

whtc.com

Holland City Council Approves Agreements for Proposed Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – The dream of an permanent outdoor ice skating rink in Holland took another step towards reality on Wednesday night. The Holland City Council approved three separate motions during its biweekly meeting that puts into motion the process for constructing the facility as part of a renovation of Window on the Waterfront Park off of East 6th Street and College Avenue. The city will enter into an Agency Fund Agreement with the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area to handle public donations for the rink, a $473,000 Professional Services Agreement with GMB Architects and Engineers to design the facility, and a contract with GDK Construction to build the rink under the same terms that the city recently made with GDK for a new Waverly Road Fire Station and the remodeling of the Kollen Park Fire Station.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Commissioners hear plan on transforming Kalamazoo Avenue into a two way street

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City of Kalamazoo staff have revealed their initial plan to transform Kalamazoo Avenue into a two way street. The city will rebuild the major connector from the east side of the downtown to West Main Street from the sewer lines up. It will take two years to complete, beginning in 2024, if funding can be secured.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

New senior housing development expected to break ground next May in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — A new 172-unit senior housing development is expected to break ground this coming May in Portage. The Portage City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request at a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that allows for StoryPoint Senior Living to move forward with a tentative plan for the 177,064 square-foot facility on an undeveloped, nine-acre parcel at 8150 Creekside Drive.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wbch.com

Lane Closures on M-43 between Delton and Gull Lake

The Michigan Dept. of Transportation (MDOT) says motorists will encounter road work on M-43 in the Delton/Hickory Corners area on Thursday 10/20 & Friday 10/21. Daily (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) lane closures for road work are scheduled between Orchard Road and Sheffield Road.
DELTON, MI
Fox17

Public safety officials seek person of interest in Wyoming assault

WYOMING, Mich. — Public safety officials are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest connected to an assault incident in Wyoming last week. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says the incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 9 before 4:20 a.m. at the Citgo gas station near Clyde Park Avenue and Burton Street.
WYOMING, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

The Allegan County News is now available FREE

I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

