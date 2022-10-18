Read full article on original website
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for Freeze Warning across Urban Corridor of North I-25
DENVER(CBS)- Our windy weekend cold front dumped several inches of snow in the high country and blasted the eastern plains with 40 to 60 mph winds on Sunday. The system will produce another 1 to 3 inches of snow in the mountains Sunday night with showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern plains. The Denver metro area may see a light rain/snow mix Sunday night with little to no accumulation in most of the metro area. Parts of Douglas and Elbert county may see about a 1/2 inch to 1 inch off snow on grassy areas overnight Sunday.by Monday morning the front will...
