DENVER(CBS)- Our windy weekend cold front dumped several inches of snow in the high country and blasted the eastern plains with 40 to 60 mph winds on Sunday. The system will produce another 1 to 3 inches of snow in the mountains Sunday night with showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern plains. The Denver metro area may see a light rain/snow mix Sunday night with little to no accumulation in most of the metro area. Parts of Douglas and Elbert county may see about a 1/2 inch to 1 inch off snow on grassy areas overnight Sunday.by Monday morning the front will...

DENVER, CO ・ 45 MINUTES AGO