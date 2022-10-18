ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Introducing All Policy is Local, a new podcast from Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis

By Jesse Franz
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago

Seattle City Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis is launching a new podcast called All Policy is Local to take community members beyond the headlines and give them a seat at the table for some of the most important public policy conversations facing Seattle and local governments across the nation today.

Subscribe now

You can find All Policy is Local anywhere you listen to podcasts and subscribe now. By subscribing, you will be the first to know when the first episodes are published.

About the podcast

Councilmember Lewis’ first guests will include:

  • Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal talking about how historic investments from the federal government are helping fund efforts to build a stronger more equitable economy;
  • Dominique Davis, founder of Community Passageways, discussing community-centered approaches to combatting gun violence and building policing alternatives; and
  • Gregg Colburn, University of Washington professor and the author of the new book Homelessness is a Housing Problem, exposing the roots of our homelessness crisis and what we can do to fix it.

Whether they’re congresswomen, community leaders, or academics, in this podcast Councilmember Lewis will talk with some of the most knowledgeable people in our community about the toughest issues we face, including homelessness, public safety, and affordable housing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKcri_0ie4oAya00

Transcript

Below is a transcript of the promotional episode of All Policy is Local, read by Councilmember Lewis:

Hi. I’m Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis. In the course of my work, I get to have interesting conversations with community leaders, academics and policymakers about the most important issues in local politics, both in Seattle and across the country.

Often during these conversations, the thought has occurred to me that the public would benefit from the knowledge, experience and insight of these community members if only we were being recorded. So, I intend to do just that on a new podcast, All Policy is Local. In it, we will talk with some of the most knowledgeable people in our community about the toughest issues we face.

Some of my guests will be familiar. Some may be relatively unknown, but all I hope will bring new insight and depth to public policy discussions, often cut short by 10 second soundbites.

So join us to take these policy discussions beyond the headlines to deep dive into some of the biggest issues of the day on All Policy is Local wherever you listen to podcasts. The first episodes will be out soon, and by subscribing now you’ll be the first to know.

Here’s a sneak peek with my first guest, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

“And that’s, I think the change under the Biden administration and with the Democratic House and Senate is that we’ve said goodbye to neoliberal economic policy, and we have said hello to building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up as we as we like to talk about,” said Congresswoman Jayapal.

“And I think that’s really significant, Andrew, because the ultimate goal here, if you think about the child tax credit as an example, right, we passed the child tax credit as part of the American Rescue Plan, and that is a sustained investment,” Jayapal continued. “We were able to cut child poverty by 40%.”

Subscribe now and we’ll talk soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

The Alex Clardy Edition

I am writing to let you, constituents of District 1 and other City of Seattle residents, know the bittersweet news that Alex Clardy will be moving on from the Legislative Department. He will be entering an exciting new stage in his life and career. Alex has been accepted into flight school, where he will train to become an airline pilot.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan Posts Q3 Data Updates

New data shows progress in key areas of bringing people indoors, new housing units, and reducing encampment site numbers. Seattle – Today, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled the third quarter data updates for the City’s One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan. These new data sets come on the heels of the transmittal of Mayor Harrell’s 2023-24 budget proposal to the City Council that includes increases to the City’s investments in City-managed homelessness response services, the City’s Unified Care Team, and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA).
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Council President Debora Juarez Denounces Behavior as “Unacceptable”

Seattle, WA – Council PresidentDebora Juarez (District 5 – North Seattle) issued the following statement in response to reports about the Seattle Police Department’s response to ‘disturbing incidents’ at her home:. Today I spoke with Chief Adrian Diaz and discussed the patently unacceptable behavior directed...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board announces candidates for annual election

The Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board is hosting its annual election of board members. The election will occur by mail-in ballot only. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters and must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to ensure they are received by the November 1 deadline.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Hero of the Deep: Julia Colson

On October 15, the Seattle Kraken honored Julia Colson as the first Kraken Hero of The Deep during the first period of the opening game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The One Roof Foundation will donate $32,000 to Seattle/King County Clinic in Julia’s honor. Note: Links below will open...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Deconstruction

This page provides information about the what, why, and how to deconstruct buildings. Deconstruction, the systematic disassembly of buildings to maximize reuse, is gaining momentum as an alternative to demolition. Deconstruction has multiple benefits, such as capturing useful wood for incorporation into new buildings, avoiding stormwater and dust impacts from demolition, and sending less material to landfill.
Seattle, Washington

Aishwarya Nair Brings Color to Pinehurst with Flowers Grown at Jackson Park P-Patch

Where are you from and what brought you to Seattle?. I was born and raised in India and moved to Seattle four or five years ago. I’ve loved finding a community. I’ve always been someone who never really felt a strong sense of community, even though I had people who considered themselves part of my community. It’s weird. But I visited Seattle a long time ago and fell in love with the place. I’m one of those people who is very nostalgic, and I am in love with the way Seattle feeds into that. There is something about fall here that is very wistful and mysterious. There is just a mysterious wistful vibe. I love being here and being my own person, doing my own thing. Just figuring things out with the help of my partner Connor and our wonderful little cats that frequent the P-Patch in their little backpacks.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

View Our Projects

Acting Now (Current Projects) SPU is partnering across different sectors to test new approaches, learn together, and ultimately improve food rescue outcomes while cutting waste. Food Rescue Bin Pilot: Standardization, Reuse, and Communication. In 2022, SPU piloted recommendations from the 2021 Grocery Rescue Assessment with three Safeway stores and three...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Strauss Introduces Permanent Street Café Legislation

In September, Councilmember Dan Strauss held the 2nd Ballard Avenue Design Charrette with local businesses and residents to gather feedback on interim changes. SEATTLE– Councilmember Dan Strauss (District 6- Northwest Seattle), Chair of the Land Use Committee, introduced legislation to make outdoor dining permanent in Seattle. This begins the final step in the pathway to permanence for street cafes and the legislation incorporates aspects of the design charrettes that have created the street café on Ballard Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Washington Park Arboretum Woodland Meadows

RFP Submittal Due Date: 5:00 PM PST, November 15, 2022. Project Title: Washington Park Arboretum Woodland Meadows. Scope of Work: The University of Washington Botanic Gardens (UW), in equal partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), and the Arboretum Foundation (AF) are engaging in pre-design and conceptual design studies for the Woodland Meadow project at Washington Park Arboretum. This new space will be used as a year-round gathering and celebration space and will include one or more site features dedicated to honoring the contribution to the Arboretum’s volunteers. The Arboretum team has high aspirations for augmenting programming that is inclusive for the whole community, and a more functional gathering space.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Proposes Unified Care Team Investments to Make Neighborhoods and Public Spaces Clean and Accessible

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell shared additional details of his Unified Care Team plan for clean and accessible Seattle neighborhoods, parks, and open spaces as included in the mayor’s proposed budget. The proposal includes new investments to enhance services offered by the Unified Care Team and to adjust from one citywide approach to several geographic-based teams focused on serving neighborhoods.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with Lake City Collective

If you’ve ever wondered who supports the language line at the Seattle Office of Economic Development, we have Lake City Collective to thank. Lake City Collective, founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife Peggy Hernández and César García, is a grassroots nonprofit organization doing advocacy-in-action work on issues that primarily affect BIPOC communities in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood and surrounding areas. Lake City Collective’s knowledgeable staff helps non-English speaking small business owners navigate complicated city bureaucracy with ease. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we sat down with Lake City Collective’s César Garcia to learn more about the organization, advocacy work, and cultural heritage.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Forms Revenue Stabilization Work Group

Balanced team of experienced, policy-minded civic leaders will develop and recommend innovative long-term solutions to halt increasing General Fund revenue gap and address regressive tax system. Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Pos. 8 – Citywide) announced the formation of the City’s Revenue Stabilization Work Group....
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Morales’ Statement on the Halted Expansion of the SODO Homelessness Shelter

SEATTLE – Councilmember Tammy Morales (District 2, South Seattle and the Chinatown / International District) issued the following statement after King County Executive Dow Constantine announced today that the County will not be moving forward with the expansion of the SODO Enhanced Shelter. The current site will continue to operate the 270-bed shelter, and the remainder of the site will be used for non-homelessness related County business:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

HSD Announces Over $4.5 million in Awards to Expand Child Care Access

Awards will support the creation of 311 new child care slots citywide through the expansion or renovation of facilities. Today, the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) announced awards from its Child Care Facilities Request for Proposals (RFP), providing $4.535 million of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery (CLFR) funds through the City’s Seattle Rescue Plan to renovate or develop six programs and increase licensed capacity in preschool and child care facilities, supporting the creation of 311 new child care slots.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy