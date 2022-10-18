Introducing All Policy is Local, a new podcast from Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis

Seattle City Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis is launching a new podcast called All Policy is Local to take community members beyond the headlines and give them a seat at the table for some of the most important public policy conversations facing Seattle and local governments across the nation today.

About the podcast

Councilmember Lewis’ first guests will include:

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal talking about how historic investments from the federal government are helping fund efforts to build a stronger more equitable economy;

Dominique Davis , founder of Community Passageways, discussing community-centered approaches to combatting gun violence and building policing alternatives; and

, founder of Community Passageways, discussing community-centered approaches to combatting gun violence and building policing alternatives; and Gregg Colburn, University of Washington professor and the author of the new book Homelessness is a Housing Problem, exposing the roots of our homelessness crisis and what we can do to fix it.

Whether they’re congresswomen, community leaders, or academics, in this podcast Councilmember Lewis will talk with some of the most knowledgeable people in our community about the toughest issues we face, including homelessness, public safety, and affordable housing.

Transcript

Below is a transcript of the promotional episode of All Policy is Local, read by Councilmember Lewis:

Hi. I’m Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis. In the course of my work, I get to have interesting conversations with community leaders, academics and policymakers about the most important issues in local politics, both in Seattle and across the country.

Often during these conversations, the thought has occurred to me that the public would benefit from the knowledge, experience and insight of these community members if only we were being recorded. So, I intend to do just that on a new podcast, All Policy is Local. In it, we will talk with some of the most knowledgeable people in our community about the toughest issues we face.

Some of my guests will be familiar. Some may be relatively unknown, but all I hope will bring new insight and depth to public policy discussions, often cut short by 10 second soundbites.

So join us to take these policy discussions beyond the headlines to deep dive into some of the biggest issues of the day on All Policy is Local wherever you listen to podcasts. The first episodes will be out soon, and by subscribing now you’ll be the first to know.

Here’s a sneak peek with my first guest, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

“And that’s, I think the change under the Biden administration and with the Democratic House and Senate is that we’ve said goodbye to neoliberal economic policy, and we have said hello to building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up as we as we like to talk about,” said Congresswoman Jayapal.

“And I think that’s really significant, Andrew, because the ultimate goal here, if you think about the child tax credit as an example, right, we passed the child tax credit as part of the American Rescue Plan, and that is a sustained investment,” Jayapal continued. “We were able to cut child poverty by 40%.”

Subscribe now and we’ll talk soon.