mercercluster.com
Men's golf lands first place at the Pinetree Intercollegiate
At the Pinetree Intercollegiate, in Kennesaw, Georgia, Mercer came first of 11 teams, finishing 22 strokes ahead of second place. Tobias Jonnson ‘24 had yet another first-place finish, followed by Gustav Sjoberg ‘24 who was only eight strokes behind and tied for fifth place. The team beat out competition from other Georgia schools like Georgia State and Kennesaw State at the tournament.
jsugamecocksports.com
JSU Records Draw with Jacksonville In Defensive Standstill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville State soccer team picked up its second draw in ASUN Conference action with a scoreless contest with Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday's outing was a rescheduled date from September 29 due to Hurricane Ian impacting the state of Florida. JSU moved to 3-12-2 overall and 1-6-2 in the league, while JU posted its fifth draw of the season and stands at 5-4-5 on the season and 2-4-3 against the ASUN heading into the final match of the regular season. Both squads will have a quick turnaround for the final match of the regular season as the Gamecocks travel to the Music City on Friday evening against Lipscomb. Match time in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 6 p.m.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia Bulldogs legend, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
ATHENS — Charley Trippi, still regarded by many as the greatest all-around athlete ever to play for the University of Georgia, died peacefully at his home in Athens Wednesday morning. He was 100. Services are still to be determined. Trippi began earning Hall of Fame distinction as a sophomore...
ESPN
Couple indicted for trying to extort Georgia Tech
A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted an Arizona couple for conspiring to extort money from Georgia Tech by falsely accusing Yellow Jackets basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Ronald Bell and co-defendant Jennifer Pendley were...
appenmedia.com
Marcus Jewish Community Center sets record at golf tourney fundraiser
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) recently held its annual golf tournament, the Harry Maziar Classic presented by Truist, at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta. Chaired by David Kusiel and co-chaired by Allen Soden, the tournament shattered previous event records including the...
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
northgeorgialiving.com
A Sip and a Song
Blink and you might miss the sign for Feather’s Edge Vineyard on the side of Hwy 5 just north of Downtown Ball Ground. In the beginning, it might have been an unplanned pitstop en route to North Georgia’s bigger tourist towns. But today? This secluded spot boasts unique art, award-winning wine and acclaimed entertainment all in one space, making it well worth the designation as your final destination.
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience
ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Georgia
A popular off-price retail store chain is opening another new location in Georiga next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Georiga store location in Atlanta.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Here are GwinnettForum’s 2022 endorsements
OCT. 18, 2022 | During this 2022 political season, Gwinnett Forum has talked directly with 108 political candidates, in order to meet them and to evaluate their candidacy, so as to determine which person will be the best candidate in statewide and local races. Making such an evaluation has been...
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
Three midcentury houses (at three different price points) for sale in and around Atlanta
Midcentury design and architecture remains in demand in decor and real estate. We scoped out three glam options at three price points, from an accessible ranch in Decatur to a Palm Springs–like dream retreat in Ansley Park. The post Three midcentury houses (at three different price points) for sale in and around Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
