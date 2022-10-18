Read full article on original website
Minnesota Pup To Be Featured On Cans Of Busch's Turkey Beer For Dogs
A Minnesota rescue dog has been picked by Busch beer fans to have her face on cans of the brand's limited edition turkey brew for dogs, according to KNSI Radio. The pup's name is Kira. She was found in a ditch by local police, who took her to a nearby humane society. A day later, she was adopted by a family who live in Perham. The dog beat out three others in the Final Fur com-pet-tion to take home the prize last March.
Handcuffed teen twins escape, say their mom kept them imprisoned along with 5 other kids
Seven children – ages 7 to 16 – are safe and their Houston-area mom and her boyfriend are under arrest in Louisiana until they can be sent back to Harris County. Still wearing handcuffs,
Man Walking Dog Stabs Pet Puppies That Escaped, Killing One: Family
The two puppies were bought as support dogs and were only 10 months old. One was left dead while the other needs surgeries for its wounds.
Hearts Melt As Two Dogs 'Dumped' at Rescue Aged 14 Find New Forever Home
A video showing how two old rescue dogs found a new forever home has melted hearts online after it was shared on social media. Many people imagine taking care of a young puppy and watching them as they grow up, but TikTok user jenna.fifi has shown the joy of adopting pooches in their senior years.
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
petpress.net
Top 10 Strongest Dog Breeds in The World That Will Be a Good Pet
There are many different types of dog breeds in the world, and each has its unique set of strengths and weaknesses. Some dog breeds are better at hunting, while others are better at protecting their owners. But which dog breed is the strongest?. In this blog post, we will look...
parentherald.com
The 7 Best Large Dog Breeds for Families
Most American households are pet owners, and it should be no surprise that the most popular type of pet is the family dog. While many animals make the best pet for children, nothing compares to the snuggles and play that a dog can provide. While there is a benefit to owning a small dog breed, a large dog can come on adventures, go on long walks and engage in lots of physical play. If your family has decided you're looking for a medium to a large dog but aren't sure which breed to choose, keep reading to find the perfect fit.
Jensen repeats baseless story of ‘furries’ urinating in school litter boxes
At MPR News, Sam Stroozas reports, “At a campaign event last week Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was filmed saying that some school districts have litter boxes for students to urinate in, as first reported by CNN. ‘Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds,’ he said. … The unfounded rumor of litter boxes in classrooms isn’t new to the nation, or Minnesota. In April the Minnesota Reformer reported that Reps. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, shared the rumor on the House floor during debate on an education budget bill. The rumor has also been reported in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and Nebraska.”
Handsome hounds, pretty pooches: BARK looking for dogs to be faces of new pet food
Is your phone’s camera roll full of pictures of your dog? One company wants to feature the country’s most photogenic pooches to be the faces of its new dog food. BARK is embarking on a journey to find ten doggos to be the “Next Top Dog Models” for its new breed-specific dog food, BARK Food.
notabully.org
14 Dog Breeds That Whine A Lot
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Picking the right breed of dog for your family can be quite the task, and one of the biggest considerations for certain households includes how vocal the dog is. Some owners may be fine with a loud and boisterous pup, whereas others want a quieter companion.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Dog Breeds that Would Prefer Living in a Cold State
There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable. However, if dogs build for cold climates could choose, be sure they would go for a family that lives in a cold climate. Here are some dog breeds that prefer the low temperatures.
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua
America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
Cat Flap Traps Golden Retriever Puppy in Hilarious Clip: 'One Leg In'
All animals bring moments of joy into our lives, but many would argue that puppies top the list. Whether naughty, sleepy or just simply being a puppy, they can be a constant source of entertainment, and Mac the golden retriever puppy is no exception. In the TikTok video posted by...
Golden Retriever Who Can Surf Wins Pet of the Week
This week, we've seen an adorable ragdoll cat that looks just like WALL-E from the Disney Pixar movie and we've laughed as we saw French bulldog Quinn teach herself to play Swingball in the garden. Meanwhile, we've been delighted by the reader submissions of pets from around the country and...
Rochester Cat Has Been Looking for a Special Home for Over a Year
It makes me so sad to see amazing animals like this guy sit a wait for so long to find them their forever home. My husband and I both volunteer with the cats and dogs at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, Minnesota. We see so many amazing animals that are waiting patiently and this guy imparticular has been at Paws and Claws for quite a while.
petbusiness
BARK Launches Dog Food Tailored to Breeds
BARK has announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit Bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
