City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns
Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
Williamson County Cuts Ribbon on 200th Voter-Approved Road Project
Officials this week cut the ribbon on Williamson County’s CR 200 safety project, marking the completion of the county’s 200th voter-approved road bond project. Williamson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and County Judge Bill Gravell were joined by representatives from the City of Liberty Hill and road contractors to celebrate this milestone project, which extends from the Capital Metro Railroad to CR 201 — a distance of approximately one mile.
City of Round Rock seeks public input on transportation master plan update
The city of Round Rock is seeking public input on an update of the city's transportation master plan that is underway by contractor Kimley-Horn. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock is seeking public input on an update of the city's transportation master plan that is underway by contractor...
Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback
Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
Williamson County issues another burn ban, effective Oct. 18
An outdoor burn ban is in effect for 90 days in unincorporated areas of Williamson County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Williamson County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban Oct. 18 due to severe drought conditions, above average heat, low humidity, low fuel moistures and high winds, creating dangerous wildfire conditions, according to a release.
LCRA drops water reserve amounts; sells more to Horseshoe Bay, Leander
The amount of water required to be left on reserve in lakes Buchanan and Travis for firm water users was lowered to 35,000 acre-feet per year from 40,500 acre-feet per year. The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors made the change at its regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19. Since...
Pool Scouts now providing cleaning, maintenance services in Cedar Park, surrounding areas
Pool Scouts of Cedar Park began business on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Referred to as a “go-to source for a perfect pool,” Pool Scouts started serving the Cedar Park community on Sept. 1. While the business mostly provides high-level pool cleaning and maintenance services, it can also offer...
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
As Burnet County languishes in extreme drought, well use, drilling remain active
The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors voted to maintain Stage 4 drought status for Burnet County during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. District General Manager Mitchell Sodek expressed concern over the lack of rainfall and the continued use of groundwater in the county. “We are...
Construction on Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander set to begin in early 2023
Construction is set to begin on an extension to Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Yaupon Grove Lane, a road in the Crystal Springs neighborhood in Leander, will be extended about 200 feet westward so it connects to the southern extension of Raider Way, providing a secondary exit for residents, according to the city.
More than 14K TCAD property tax exemption applications not processed in ‘timely’ manner
The Travis Central Appraisal District normally says the process to get an exemption on your property taxes can take up to 90 days. But data obtained by KXAN shows nearly half of the applications for reduced property taxes took longer to be processed.
City of Buda to vote on 775-acre housing development
A 775-acre Persimmon housing development is hoping to set up shop in Buda. Tuesday night, the city council will vote whether to approve or deny it.
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
Developers to construct 18-building office park in Georgetown
Known as Highland Vista Office Park, the development will include 46 single-story units across 18 buildings. (Rendering courtesy Commerce Realty Partners) Commerce Realty Partners Inc. will develop a new 46,000-square-foot office park at 2951 FM 1460, Georgetown, the development company’s President Ross J.R. McIver said. The project will consist...
Doug Weiss to run against write-in candidate for Pflugerville City Council
The race Pflugerville City Council Place 1 is not contested but does include a write-in candidate. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Mayor Pro Tem Doug Weiss will be the only candidate whose name appears on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Pflugerville City Council election, but the race is still contested as one other candidate filed as a write-in. The deadline to file for a place on the ballot was Aug. 22, but per state law, prospective candidates had an additional five days following that deadline to file as a write-in candidate.
Lakeway City Council amends golf cart ordinance
Lakeway City Council revised the city's golf cart ordinance during its Oct. 17 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After more than 12 months of deliberation, Lakeway City Council amended the city’s golf cart ordinance without implementing an annual registration fee for golf cart use during its Oct. 17 regular meeting.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Surf Lakes signs agreement to build ‘biggest surf park development on the planet’ in Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas – A 12-acre Surf Lake is coming to Austin as early as mid-2023 after the company signed an exclusive territory agreement to build “the biggest surf park development on the planet,” according to a release. The 400-acre ‘Pura Vida’ community, purchased by local developers, will...
10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country
AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
