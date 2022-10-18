Measure 113 would make legislative walkouts much harder in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO