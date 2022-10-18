Measure 113 would make legislative walkouts much harder in Oregon

Read full article on original website
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
Democrat Tina Kotek faces attacks from two sides during final Oregon governor debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three candidates for Oregon governor appeared on KGW Wednesday night for the fourth and final televised debate ahead of the November election. They were each asked to weigh in on major issues in the state, including homelessness, mental health and addiction services, education and abortion.
Top takeaways from final debate in Oregon governor’s race
The three candidates in Oregon’s race for governor met for their final televised debate on Wednesday, clashing on key issues such as education and homelessness as each of them sought to set themselves apart in the consequential election.
Christine Drazan is bent on restoring GOP influence in Oregon. She now has her chance
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Christine Drazan had been in the Oregon House of Representatives for less than eight months when she staged her first coup. It was...
Faith leaders campaign for measure that would tighten gun laws in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon faith leaders are urging voters to pass one of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and they plan to repeat that message every weekend up until the Nov. 8 election. Faith leaders are calling their statewide campaign for Measure 114, “Safe Oregon Sabbath.”...
It’s time to pass judgement on Oregon’s elections, and the sentence is bleak
Your election ballot should arrive in the mail today or in the next few days. If you need another reason NOT to vote democrat, consider the way democrats have stolen your choice when it comes to judges. Judges make some of the most important decisions affecting our lives and must...
Fact-checking an attack ad's claims against candidate for Oregon's newest House district
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday night, KGW fact-checked an ad attacking Republican Mike Erickson, who is running against Democrat Andrea Salinas for the U.S. House seat in Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District. The race has gotten heated, with Erickson suing his opponent for that particular ad, which accused him of being charged with felony drug possession.
Governor Inslee, Washington lawmakers announcing legislation ‘protecting abortion access’
OLYMPIA, Wash - As states grapple with the future of legal abortion access, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will join students and lawmakers Friday to announce plans to seek further protection for abortion rights in Washington.
In a close race for Oregon governor, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin flies in to lead rally for GOP nominee Christine Drazan
AURORA – Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,” Boshart...
Slavery is on the ballot for Oregon voters, in 4 other US states
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery.
Watch: Final Oregon governor debate hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW
The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate Wednesday night hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. It was the final televised debate between Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson before the Nov. 8 election -- and took place as ballots are on their way to voters’ mailboxes.
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?
For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor's office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor's race from Lauren Dake,...
Measure 114 Is Opposed By The State Sheriffs’ Association, According To Deschutes Da Hummel
Tuesday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement officials and prosecutors in endorsing Measure 114, which would limit the sale of magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition and mandate a background check and safety instruction for anyone buying a firearm.
Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement and prosecutors Tuesday in voicing his support for Measure 114, which would require a background check and safety training to purchase firearms as well as limit the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The post Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group appeared first on KTVZ.
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
Governor Kate Brown Announces Additional Supreme Court Vacancy
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Governor’s Office) Governor Kate Brown announced today that she intends to fill a judicial vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court created by the planned retirement of Chief Justice Martha Walters. The Governor thanked the Chief Justice for her dedicated judicial service. The retirement of Chief Justice Walters is effective December 31, 2022, and the appointee will begin service immediately thereafter.
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state’s sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern...
Oregon’s Governor Candidates Support Wheeler’s Suggested Plan To Address Homelessness
This week, Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, is anticipated to present a proposal to outlaw unauthorised camping. Early reports indicate that he would rather construct three big homeless campuses. Although the concept has been proposed before, it has never been carried out in Portland. Wheeler, who has dubbed the situation...
