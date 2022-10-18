Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break Fixed
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to Victim
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating
Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
recordpatriot.com
Japan's Mitsui Fudosan unveils NYC skyscraper
NEW YORK -- Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan this week showed media around 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story skyscraper that is part of a major redevelopment project in New York. The construction of the building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district was completed earlier this month. The 300-meter-tall tower has...
newyorkstreetfood.com
7 Speciality Coffee Shops in NYC You MUST Try
Searching for a shortlist of the best Coffee shops in NYC? In this post, we’ll discuss a few of our top favorites. The NYC coffee scene is vibrant and growing continuously, with exotic roasts from Africa, the Far East, South and Central America, and more. You can find organic coffee shops, CBD-infused coffee shops, and successful brands from Colombia and Australia, all serving delicious high-quality coffee that will make your day a bit more joyful.
shorefrontnews.com
Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain
Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 25-79 31st Street in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 25-79 31st Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by JLS Designs, the structure yields 23 residences and 12 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
The Best Greek Restaurants In NYC
There will be days when you look up at the sky and all you see are clouds shaped like lamb chops and big blocks of feta. This could be because you recently fell asleep watching Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (and now that movie is a part of your brain)—or, more likely, it’s because you want some Greek food. Either way, use this guide to our favorite Greek restaurants in NYC. A lot of the places are in Astoria (due to the fact that Astoria has a lot of excellent Greek food), but there are also a bunch of other great spots all around the city. And no matter where it is, every single one of these restaurants is worth a trip.
NBC New York
COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds
COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
NYC Indian restaurant Semma gets Michelin star
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — With Diwali coming up, a gem of a Manhattan restaurant is getting many blessings as the only Indian restaurant in the country with a Michelin star. Semma head chef Vijay Kumar said the south Indian cuisine is food from his childhood. The menu comes straight from his heart. By the […]
boropark24.com
Brooklyn Developers Propose Massive Real Estate Project Above Boro Park Underground Railroad
Every once in a while, Boro Park pedestrians witness old-fashioned locomotives lugging dozens of tankers over the underground railroad tracks which run diagonally underground through town. With space at a premium, Brooklyn Yards Development LLC is proposing to build a massive housing project above the tracks, supported by a platform.
longisland.com
Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
therealdeal.com
Moskovits, Lichtenstein lose another Williamsburg property to bankruptcy
The apartment and retail building at 225-227 Grand Street in Williamsburg cemented Toby Moskovits’ rise as a Brooklyn developer. Now it could represent her fall. The 41-unit property has been sold at a bankruptcy auction to the sole bidder: its mezzanine lender, an entity that includes Hutton Capital’s Ron Friedman, Rosewood Realty’s Aaron Jungreis and BridgeCity Capital’s Allan Lebovits.
wshu.org
Feel safe on the subway?
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, has called for Governor Kathy Hochul to halt congestion pricing in New York City. The former president holds a Mar a Lago fundraiser for Leora Levy, a new poll shows a tightening race between Governor Hochul and Zeldin, and Electric Boat is giving eastern Connecticut a big economic boost.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Minimum-wage workers need to put in over 100 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom in NYC
It seems New Yorkers have been saying “rent’s too damn high” ad infinitum. But just how high is it right now? Well, according to The New York Post, a minimum wage worker would need to work 111 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment. Based on...
Commuter pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks in unprovoked attack: police
A stranger pushed a commuter onto the subway tracks unprovoked at a Bushwick station on Friday, according to police. The suspect shoved the person onto the tracks just before 3 p.m. at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station, officials said.
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
Feds: 2 Nassau residents charged with harassing, trying to force resident back to China
The two are charged with participating in a scheme to cause the forced return of a People’s Republic of China national residing in the United States.
