Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
14, 16-year-old accused of arson involving Kan. sheriff's car
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are conducting an arson investigation and have made an arrest. On September 6, two suspects were involved with an arson incident involving a Brown County Patrol car, according to Sheriff John Merchant. On Friday, the sheriff's office reported the arrest of a 14-year-old and a...
Police: 76-year-old Kan. woman jailed for shooting her husband
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 76-year-old woman after a shooting Friday night in Ogden. Just after 9p.m., the Riley County Communications Center received a call from the woman stating she had shot her husband, according to a media release from the Riley County Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
More highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Kansas
TOPEKA —The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County, according to a statement from the agency. This is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall; there were six cases in March and...
Kan. zoo mourns the death of bear who was orphaned as a cub
SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who passed away Wednesday, according to a media release from the zoo. On Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. On Monday, she showed no signs of improvement by the end of the day.
KC-area school district defends response to slavery petition
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district faced a massive disruption after four freshmen students posted a “petition” that suggested restarting slavery, district officials said in a response to a federal lawsuit filed by the students' parents. One student at Park Hill South High School...
No. 8 TCU takes on No. 17 K-State for outright Big 12 lead
Eighth-ranked TCU is looking to take down another ranked Big 12 team. The undefeated Horned Frogs have won three consecutive games over Top 25 teams for the first time in school history. They are home Saturday against 17th-ranked Kansas State, which is 5-1 overall and coming off an open date. They are the Big 12 co-leaders at 3-0 each. The league's only other ranked teams play each other with No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are coming off a double-overtime loss at TCU. Kansas plays at Baylor, and West Virginia goes to Texas Tech.
Chiefs see defenses vary from norm in preparing for them
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a time during Patrick Mahomes' career when opponents dared him to beat them with man coverage, and when the Chiefs quarterback proved he could do it, they began running deep shell coverages to protect against the long ball. Mahomes solved that riddle...
Chiefs set to welcome back 2 key defensive players vs 49ers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most teams around the NFL are getting banged up and losing players at about this point in the season. The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to welcome a whole bunch back. Tops on the list is first-round pick Trent McDuffie, who earned the...
