Jackson County, KS

Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
HOLTON, KS
Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Police: 76-year-old Kan. woman jailed for shooting her husband

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 76-year-old woman after a shooting Friday night in Ogden. Just after 9p.m., the Riley County Communications Center received a call from the woman stating she had shot her husband, according to a media release from the Riley County Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
OGDEN, KS
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
No. 8 TCU takes on No. 17 K-State for outright Big 12 lead

Eighth-ranked TCU is looking to take down another ranked Big 12 team. The undefeated Horned Frogs have won three consecutive games over Top 25 teams for the first time in school history. They are home Saturday against 17th-ranked Kansas State, which is 5-1 overall and coming off an open date. They are the Big 12 co-leaders at 3-0 each. The league's only other ranked teams play each other with No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are coming off a double-overtime loss at TCU. Kansas plays at Baylor, and West Virginia goes to Texas Tech.
FORT WORTH, TX
Great Bend, KS
