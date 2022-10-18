ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo County names new public information officer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Government has named Taylor Koopman as the county’s new Public Information Officer, effective Friday, October 14. Koopman is taking over for Niyja Bouie, and is set to handle inquiries from the media, the public and elected officials, disseminate information, and coordinate public information and warnings.
Leaf collection set to begin October 31 for Kalamazoo City residents

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city of Kalamazoo is getting ready to collect those fallen leaves for residents starting on Monday, October 31, with two scheduled pickups for each household. Officials say crews will make two complete cleaning passes of the city through early December. The leaf collection...
Industrial process wastewater released to Kalamazoo city storm sewer system: No contact advisory for portions along Kalamazoo River in effect

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some industrial process wastewater has been released into a Kalamazoo storm sewer system. According to the city, Kalamazoo Department of Public Services officials were made aware of an industrial facility’s accidental liquid release into the storm sewer located at 1500 North Pitcher Street on Thursday, October 20th.
Three Rivers woman dies in head-on crash on US 131 near White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A woman is dead after her vehicle was struck head-on near White Pigeon Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. along US-131 at Dickson Road in Constantine Township. Michigan State Police say a 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers was driving northbound and crashed head-on with a 59-year-old man driving a southbound pickup truck.
