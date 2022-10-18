ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

monroecounty.gov

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Presents Illustrative Plan Demonstrating Potential for Six Minority-Opportunity Legislative Districts

In letter to County Legislators, Bello urges them to reject current map proposal under consideration and renew negotiations in order to achieve a fair and equitable redistricting plan. View Full Press Release (PDF) Proposed Districts (PDF) Common Cause Letter (PDF) Bello Letter (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today presented...
MONROE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
W42ST.nyc

More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”  Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found dead on North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances […]
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police in Rochester arrest a Brooklyn resident for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.

On October 18, 2022, the State Police arrested Ian Brown, age 22, from Brooklyn, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree. Brown was charged after being stopped for a traffic violation in the city of Rochester. Brown was arrested...
ROCHESTER, NY

