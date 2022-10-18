Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionWORD PLAY MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
monroecounty.gov
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Presents Illustrative Plan Demonstrating Potential for Six Minority-Opportunity Legislative Districts
In letter to County Legislators, Bello urges them to reject current map proposal under consideration and renew negotiations in order to achieve a fair and equitable redistricting plan. View Full Press Release (PDF) Proposed Districts (PDF) Common Cause Letter (PDF) Bello Letter (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today presented...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
Driver facing manslaughter charge after deadly crash on 390
MCSO believes alcohol may have been involved in fatal accident.
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
NY Department of Transportation looking to fill 73 open positions
Region four’s lead instructor Nate Phillips says the DOT is in need of workers to provide road safety overall.
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found dead on North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances […]
Rochester mobster Dominic Taddeo sentenced for escaping custody
He was serving time for crimes related to his job as a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family.
Meet Rochester’s first and only Housing Attorney
Another task for Furlano in the future will be to confirm landlords listed as local are, in fact, truly local.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
Xerox Federal Credit Union case: Wilbern sentencing upheld
Wilbern is serving a life sentence for a credit union robbery that left one man dead.
Oswego County man charged with raping woman in his vehicle, troopers say
Scriba, N.Y. — A Scriba man was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in his vehicle, troopers said. Rusty D. Gates, 37, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, according to a state police news release. The assault happened outside Gates’ home in December 2021, troopers said. Gates is...
These 18 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 18 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME. Bail Amount: None listed. 4. Ivan Lee Morales. Booking Date: 10/14/2022. United States Marshal Remand. Bail Amount:...
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
nyspnews.com
State Police in Rochester arrest a Brooklyn resident for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.
On October 18, 2022, the State Police arrested Ian Brown, age 22, from Brooklyn, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree. Brown was charged after being stopped for a traffic violation in the city of Rochester. Brown was arrested...
RFD: 12-year-old boy hospitalized after shock at substation
Firefighters found the boy inside the fence line. He was semiconscous with severe electrical burns on his body.
Person in custody after police investigation in Webster
"The village is obviously a very busy area," said Webster Police Captain Mark Reed.
