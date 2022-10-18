Read full article on original website
WVNews
FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. "High school students come in and get to see...
WVNews
Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny, 78, of Lost Creek, pass…
WVNews
Marion County (West Virginia) DAC purchases property for new wellness center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Disability Action Center has purchased two properties across from its headquarters in Fairmont, with plans to build a new all-inclusive wellness center on the land. The wellness center is set to contain a full basketball court, a fitness room, a physical...
WVNews
Stepping Stones to start fundraising for all-inclusive community playground at Mylan Park in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Age and physical capability won’t be a factor for those who want to use the playground being envisioned for Mylan Park by Stepping Stones. Executive Director Monica Marietta spoke to the Monongalia County Commission about the project —which started before COVID-19 but had to take a back seat because of the disease — at the commission's regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council votes to buy Defense in Depth space, turn it into first responder training center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown City Council voted 6-1 to authorize a bill of sale, lease, promissory note, and security agreement to purchase the space currently occupied by Defense in Depth (DID) and turn it into a first responder training center. Questions abound about what degree of...
WVNews
Will WVU be gone with the wind in Lubbock?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Tex., this Saturday to take on the Red Raiders in Big 12 football, it would appear to be on the surface to be a very difficult game to predict. Both sides are 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference....
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
Liberty, Lewis County runners shine at regionals
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well represented at the state cross country championships next week. In what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the state cross country meet after its third-place finish at the Class AA Region II Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Davis & Elkins College.
WVNews
Mary Lee Griffin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on 10/18/2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse.
WVNews
FBI agent pulls prints for FBI Teen Academy students
An FBI agent pulls prints in a demonstration at the FBI Teen Academy. 85 juniors and seniors from West Virginia were able to attend the academy, which was held at the FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Tri-State Gazebo celebrates 25 years
OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners recently issued a proclamation to Tri-State Gazebo, Inc., recognizing and celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary. Business Development Specialist Connor Norman presented the proclamation to Dan Miller, owner of Tri-State Gazebo, on Oct. 11.
WVNews
WVU pass defense will be tested by Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Throwing the football and Texas Tech go together like meatballs and spaghetti. They didn't invent the forward pass, but they have made the most use of it over the years and this year is no exception, as evidenced the last time the Red Raiders took the field and lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State, throwing the ball no fewer than 62 times.
WVNews
Elizabeth 'Beth' Ann Nichols
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — A little kindness, a one-of-a-kind friend, and bright light departed this world October 19, 2022. Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols, 60, of Polk Creek Community, Lewis County died following an extended illness. Beth was born in Weston March 29, 1962, the loving...
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia travels to a midway point this weekend to work against the University of Dayton in the non-publicized "secret scrimmage" allotted to NCAA Division I men's basketball teams in the preseason. The Mountaineers and Flyers also squared off last year. That work took place in Columbus,...
WVNews
GRMC, Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. partner to provide end-of-life care
OAKLAND — Providing enhanced end-of-life care and support to the residents of Garrett County is the nature of the collaborative partnership between Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. Garrett County residents with terminal conditions who are unable to return to their homes are provided...
WVNews
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears
The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Area Historical Society will have its fall and Christmas Craft Bazaar featuring local crafters on Nov. 4-5. On Friday, the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and pottery, history books and a bake sale also will be available. Contact 304-288-6859 or 240-321-0498 for more information.
WVNews
Health Department supports Oct. 29 National Prescription Take-Back Day
OAKLAND — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is coordinating the 23rd National Drug Take-Back Initiative across the United States on Saturday, Oct. 29. In support of this event, the Garrett County Health Department is reminding everyone.
WVNews
State Highway is always ready for the next snowstorm
KEYSER’S RIDGE — In early October, final preparations had already made for the winter season at the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. In Garrett County, this includes equipment inspections, agreements with hired contractors and materials for treatment of the 513 lane miles of the state road system.
WVNews
Warm The Children begins 26th year serving area families
OAKLAND — The Warm The Children program is starting up for its 26th year of serving families in Garrett County. In that time, over 6,000 children have been able to purchase warm clothing, averaging over 250 per year. In the largest year, the program assisted just under 400 children.
