Morgantown, WV

FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. "High school students come in and get to see...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Stepping Stones to start fundraising for all-inclusive community playground at Mylan Park in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Age and physical capability won’t be a factor for those who want to use the playground being envisioned for Mylan Park by Stepping Stones. Executive Director Monica Marietta spoke to the Monongalia County Commission about the project —which started before COVID-19 but had to take a back seat because of the disease — at the commission's regular meeting on Wednesday.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Will WVU be gone with the wind in Lubbock?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Tex., this Saturday to take on the Red Raiders in Big 12 football, it would appear to be on the surface to be a very difficult game to predict. Both sides are 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Liberty, Lewis County runners shine at regionals

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well represented at the state cross country championships next week. In what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the state cross country meet after its third-place finish at the Class AA Region II Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Davis & Elkins College.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Mary Lee Griffin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on 10/18/2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Tri-State Gazebo celebrates 25 years

OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners recently issued a proclamation to Tri-State Gazebo, Inc., recognizing and celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary. Business Development Specialist Connor Norman presented the proclamation to Dan Miller, owner of Tri-State Gazebo, on Oct. 11.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVU pass defense will be tested by Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Throwing the football and Texas Tech go together like meatballs and spaghetti. They didn't invent the forward pass, but they have made the most use of it over the years and this year is no exception, as evidenced the last time the Red Raiders took the field and lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State, throwing the ball no fewer than 62 times.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Elizabeth 'Beth' Ann Nichols

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — A little kindness, a one-of-a-kind friend, and bright light departed this world October 19, 2022. Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols, 60, of Polk Creek Community, Lewis County died following an extended illness. Beth was born in Weston March 29, 1962, the loving...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia travels to a midway point this weekend to work against the University of Dayton in the non-publicized "secret scrimmage" allotted to NCAA Division I men's basketball teams in the preseason. The Mountaineers and Flyers also squared off last year. That work took place in Columbus,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
GRMC, Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. partner to provide end-of-life care

OAKLAND — Providing enhanced end-of-life care and support to the residents of Garrett County is the nature of the collaborative partnership between Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. Garrett County residents with terminal conditions who are unable to return to their homes are provided...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears

The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Aurora/Eglon News

The Aurora Area Historical Society will have its fall and Christmas Craft Bazaar featuring local crafters on Nov. 4-5. On Friday, the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and pottery, history books and a bake sale also will be available. Contact 304-288-6859 or 240-321-0498 for more information.
State Highway is always ready for the next snowstorm

KEYSER’S RIDGE — In early October, final preparations had already made for the winter season at the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. In Garrett County, this includes equipment inspections, agreements with hired contractors and materials for treatment of the 513 lane miles of the state road system.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Warm The Children begins 26th year serving area families

OAKLAND — The Warm The Children program is starting up for its 26th year of serving families in Garrett County. In that time, over 6,000 children have been able to purchase warm clothing, averaging over 250 per year. In the largest year, the program assisted just under 400 children.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

