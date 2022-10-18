Read full article on original website
downbeach.com
Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend
Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
southjerseyobserver.com
Newly Constructed Retail Cannabis Dispensary Proposed For Somerdale on White Horse Pike
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Somerdale Borough Hall, the Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Ivy Property Group LP, who will present an application requesting amended final site plan approval and preliminary and final site plan approval to permit the construction of a retail cannabis dispensary on property that has no current street address. But, it is located on the northern side of the White Horse Pike adjacent to Wawa at 2 North White Horse Pike and approximately 327 feet northwest from the intersection of East Somerdale Road and the White Horse Pike.
downbeach.com
Ventnor approves new 5-year firefighter contract
VENTNOR – They say when no one is happy walking away from the bargaining table, a good deal has been struck. After nearly two years of negotiations, the Ventnor City Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association Local 38 and the city agreed last week to a new five-year contract, which includes wage increases, retroactive pay and incentives. Firefighters have been working under the old contract that expired on Dec. 31, 2020.
NBC Philadelphia
Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer
Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
NBC Philadelphia
Planned Construction Project to Widen Atlantic City Expressway
Visiting the Jersey Shore is one of the most beloved pastimes for many families in the Philly region. Yet getting there via the Atlantic City Expressway amid summertime traffic is often the worst part of the trip. “Man, I’m dealing with enough traffic already,” Jake Pinelli, who often drives down...
southjerseyobserver.com
Lofts at Gloucester Township to Break Ground
M&T Realty, an affiliate of Edgewood Properties, one of the largest independently-owned real estate development and management companies in the United States, has announced a formal groundbreaking will take place today at 12:30 p.m. on its newest property, The Lofts at Gloucester Township, in Gloucester Township. The 28-acre site at...
thesunpapers.com
Rail line talk leads to frustration at committee meeting
The public portion of a township committee meeting on Oct. 17 once again was a contentious back-and-forth between committee members and Say No to GCL, who are against the proposed Glassboro Camden Line. The light-rail transit line that will run from Camden to Glassboro was first proposed in 1996 and...
Why It’ll Be Slow Going at Busy Northfield, NJ, Intersection Tuesday
Road work: you're always thankful that they're finally doing it, but it's never being done at a convenient time for you. That's the case with a project happening in Northfield today (October 18, 2022). The Northfield Police Department is letting people know about a project being done on Tilton Road...
ocnjsentinel.com
Beesleys Pt. plan includes park, wildlife habitat
MARMORA — “We never leave. We are going to be a community member,” Beesleys Point Development Group partner Chris Wilson told those gathered for a business mixer earlier this month. The Upper Township Business Association welcomed members new and old — as well as one particular potential...
Wildwood, NJ, Firefighters Save Man From Apartment Fire
A Thursday afternoon fire call included firefighters saving a man and helping him down from the second floor of a building that was on fire. Officials at the City of Wildwood Fire Department say they were called out to the fire in a building in the 4200 block of New Jersey Avenue Friday afternoon.
capemayvibe.com
Dining specials in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww
New $5 specials menu for dine in only everyday. Full menu Thursday-Sunday. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
987thecoast.com
Fire Destroys Residential Home in Ocean City
A fire destroyed a home in Ocean City Monday night. Multiple fire companies responded to the fire located at a house on Ferndale Drive. No injuries are reported; the cause continues to be under investigation. Photo courtesy of Ocean City Firefighters Association/Marmora Volunteer Fire Company. The post Fire Destroys Residential...
22 deaths: Large-scale drug and weapons gang bust in Stafford, NJ
Four people have been arrested in connection with 39 fentanyl and heroin overdoses in Stafford Township and Atlantic County, including 22 that were fatal. This is according to The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit and New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit in Atlantic City, who worked together during the seven-month investigation.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
fox29.com
Burlington County house fire reportedly injures firefighter
BROWNS MILLS, N.J. - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey where a firefighter was reportedly injured. Firefighters were called to the unit block of Bank Street, in the Burlington County town, Thursday, around 12:30 in the afternoon, for the house fire.
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
rtands.com
Ben Franklin Bridge was supposed to be shut down when two workers were killed
RT&S reported Monday that a PATCO train hit and killed two workers on the Ben Franklin Bridge. Now, we learn that the bridge was supposed to have been shut down. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the two workers, who were union subcontractors, were on a track that was set for planned concrete work, and it was supposed to be shut down. The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene evaluating the accident.
