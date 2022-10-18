ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City house fire Tuesday displaces family

OCEAN CITY – A family was displaced by a devastating house fire early Tuesday morning in Ocean City. At 6:29 a.m. Tuesday, the Ocean City Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1912 Ferndale Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire conditions on all floors...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Ocean City, Mainland girls soccer to battle for division title

LINWOOD — The final game of the regular season will decide the winner of the Cape-Atlantic League American Division, with both host Mainland Regional High School and cross-bay rival Ocean City High School entering the contest 9-0-1 in division play. Head coach Chris Meade has the Mustangs at 9-3-1...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

