“Hay People!” Keep Your Eyes Open On The Drive North Dakota
One season that seems to last longer than others in North Dakota are the fields of hay bales. Now don't get us wrong, there is nothing that makes West River, and still kids at heart, happier than to see these fields especially following years of droughts to grasshoppers. But there is one constant that makes us smile year after year, and that is how this farmer and his wife along one of the prettiest highways in the state treats all that pass with a "Hay" Howdy Do.
What’s Your Guess On North Dakota’s Most Expensive City?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals
Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
Most Popular Car Color In ND & Which Ones To Avoid
When you're on those long road trips your mind starts to wander. You look at funny-shaped clouds and try to make out pictures, you peer into other people's cars and start to think about things that wouldn't pop into your head if you weren't dying of boredom. Have you ever...
Why These Wild Animals In North Dakota Are Not Wanted
Feral Hogs in North Dakota? You bet! They have been documented as being in North Dakota since 2007. The first sightings were near Grassy Butte and in the Turtle Mountains. Wild boar, razorback, feral hog, wild pig. Those are just a few of the names for one of the most destructive, formidable invasive species in the United States. Feral swine adapt to just about any habitat, have few natural enemies, and reproduce at high rates. Estimates vary, but their population likely exceeds 6 million nationwide. They cause tremendous damage up to $2.5 billion annually to crops, forestry, livestock, and pastures. Feral swine also present great risks to human health and safety. They can harbor and transmit dozens of parasites and diseases.
Love Is In The Air: ND Pilot Does Aerial Proposal [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love a good "Love Story"? This one happened right here in North Dakota over the weekend. On Sunday one man took to the skies for his one-of-a-kind wedding proposal to the love of his life. Sunday Morning. Following church service Sunday, the couple Michael Berg and Kaylene Klein...
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual voyage across North Dakota. Not only will the train emit beautiful beams of Christmas lights, but it will make stops along the way in North Dakota for a concert performance.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota?
Ok, I work in radio, I'm pretty confident most people do not find that a dangerous occupation (except those that listen to me and almost fall asleep when they are driving). To me, the obvious ones are the jobs that men and women do that put their lives on the line every day. Police officers, firefighters, and our military. They face the danger of the unknown.
Here’s North Dakota’s & The Midwest’s Favorite Curse Words
** Disclosure: this content may allude and/or reference words that some might find offensive. This content is intended for age-appropriate audiences, and censored to the best of our abilities. **. Don't Lie, We All Do It. Okay, so we all say things we shouldn't. We all let a few curse...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In North Dakota?
It's one of those things you don't think about. The reality for some people in our state, is that they don't have a home or place to live. When you have no place to go, what do you do? Or rather, what can you do?. Don't Get Me Wrong. Look,...
Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2022
Don't worry this isn't a "Is candy corn disgusting, debate." Though, since it's been addressed, candy corn is delicious, and the pumpkin-shaped ones are the actual best. more sugary goodness = more better. The Breakdown. No, I'm not talking about the inevitable breakdown and decay of your teeth after eating...
What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)
Don't just believe me...believe this newsy-sounding lady in this post. Thanks to the good folks at The Stairway To Hell of Tagus North Dakota: Urban Legends You Tube Channel we have a baseline for this story. "Hell hounds roaming, glowing gravestones, ghost trains, and various other ghostly activities." They said...
How Many Minnesotans Will It Take To Carve This Pumpkin?
The month of October brings many awesome things... ... a change of weather with more leaves falling off the trees, bags of candy begin accumulating in stores everywhere ready for trick or treat...AND families start to get excited about tradition - which of course includes the colors orange and brown, and THE one thing ( in my opinion ) that best represents Halloween - that would be the pumpkin. Just last week I went over to a co-worker's house for a get-together and their whole front yard was strategically set up with pumpkins of all sizes. They all were carved with great care with each one showing a different personality, smile, and charm. I mentioned the sizes earlier, sure they varied, but wait till you see Maverick!
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Sometimes our minds wander. We think about our day-to-day lives, and how much easier it would bed if we had a little extra cash. Or we think about how much happier we would be without any debt. If you're like me, you might wonder who those lucky folks are who have the luxury of not worrying about that one little thing that make the world go round -- money.
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota
1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
Love Game Shows? North Dakota Family To Be On Family Feud
Survey says: This North Dakota family has what it takes to be on Family Feud!. You know the hit TV game show that has been entertaining the whole family for 46 years, that's right it all started back in July 1976. The original host, Richard Dawson, can be remembered by our great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, and now the most recent generations. During the legendary show's history there have only been six hosts: Richard Dawson, Ray Combs, Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, John O'Hurley, and since 2010, Steve Harvey.
Can Your Dogs Get Married In North Dakota?
Okay look, I know this isn't the most pressing issue in the world, but we all have pets, no? I can't tell you how many times I've heard people say they get a dog, then shortly after they start to feel bad because that dog needs a friend. I'm sure you know where I'm going with this; that person then gets another dog. It's a snowball effect.
Ladies! North Dakota Ranks In The Top 5 For THIS
A study was done by a company called Nasty Gal; it found that North Dakota is a great place for women to cut loose and have fun. Researchers found that North Dakota ranks in the top 5 for a "Girl's Night Out." Who knew?!. One of the things researchers looked...
What Personalized License Plates Are Banned In North Dakota?
I just recently purchased my tabs for my pick-up truck which expired at the end of September. I briefly considered getting personalized plates (I had them many years ago). I thought it might be a good idea to promote my radio station by using my radio name on a North Dakota license plate.
