I have to admit I expected the worst from a post on social media today. There is a list somewhere, of certain topics that are taboo to talk about "over dinner" either with a big group of friends or especially relatives. For the most part that rings true for the media. Politics is one of them. This is highly volatile sometimes when you have two completely opposite opinions. Now social media on the other hand is pretty much an "open game" - I'll give you an example in a second. Getting back to the political arena, there will be some people who will not, and can not budge in their republican and democrat ways. Most people can be somewhat civil when they are discussing topics, but there is always potential hidden danger, bottom line is don't try and change others.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO