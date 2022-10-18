17-year-old accused of attacking teen he met on Snapchat with box cutter, running her over in Walmart lot

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old was arrested after he allegedly cut a teen girl with a box cutter, then ran her over several times with his car.

According to a statement, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at around 9 p.m., the Beaver Dam Police Department received a call about a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on the 100 block of Frances Lane. When officers arrived, they reportedly found the juvenile suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Marshfield Medical Center and then flown to another hospital for treatment.

Police said the hit-and-run "was part of a larger incident" and they arrested a teen suspect on several felony charges.

Dodge County court records show the suspect, Dylan Lenz, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and his bond is set at $150,000.

According to court documents cited by WMTV-TV, the hit-and-run occurred in the parking lot of Walmart. A witness called police after seeing Lenz allegedly drive over the victim, reverse, and hit her again.

Police reportedly located surveillance images of the car and traced it to Lenz’s home. Officers noticed blood on the vehicle as well as other damage that reportedly matched evidence found at Walmart. Lenz’s mother allegedly told Beaver Dam Police the blood was actually Lenz’s and was caused by the victim.

Madison.com, which also cites court documents, reports Lenz told investigators he met the victim, who has only been identified as a 17-year-old female, on Snapchat. He reportedly picked her up and drove to Walmart, where they sat in the car for a bit before going inside.

Lenz reportedly told police, "While in the store, I was like 'This is the last day she was going to be alive. This is the last night of her life.' I was out of control. I wasn’t thinking. My body just took over."

While in the car, Lenz allegedly choked the girl and stabbed her in the shoulder with a box cutter. She reportedly started screaming and told him she wanted to get out of the car. He reportedly unlocked the door, and she ran out of the vehicle with a bloody shoulder.

He allegedly claims she tripped and fell while running down a hill, which is how he might have hit her the first time.

He also allegedly said, "I was trying to kill her. I knew she would go tell someone my name or my license and now I think I’m in more trouble that I would have been."

