Denver, CO

Denver to distribute $200 gift cards to families struggling with food access

By ALEX EDWARDS, alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks on the front steps of Denver's City and County Building in Denver, Colo. in June. The Denver City Council approved a $1 million proposal from the Mayor's office Monday.  (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Denver's councilmembers agreed to spend $1 million on grocery store gift cards and food boxes this month, saying the money will help residents struggling to access food as a lingering effect of the pandemic.

The spending, which Mayor Michael Hancock proposed, will provide a $200 grocery store gift card to up to 4,000 Denver residents and support three food box distribution events, the city said.

Hancock announced the program in his 2022 state of the city address in July, saying it would offer a "little bit of relief" to families amid rising costs.

The grocery store gift cards are available to Denver residents – one per household – who earn 200% below the federal poverty level.

A limited supply of gift cards are available on a first come first serve basis at the Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships, Denver Human Services and the Department of Public Health and Environment.

Funding for the program came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city this past week also began distributing of 8,000 food boxes, hygiene items and other necessities. The first food distribution event was held Oct. 15 at the Lalo Delgado campus. The next two will be held on Oct. 22 at the Ascension Catholic Parish, and Oct. 29 at the National Western Complex.

Plumb Joy
1d ago

It will be delivered with 10 already filled out ballots and instructions on where to drop them off or an 800 number to call volunteers willing to pick them up and drop them in boxes.

Helen Pena
1d ago

I would like to get $200 food gift card and $1000 but the govt says I make 158% a Boyce the poverty law all need $200 gift food cards and $1000 we all r going through hard times most of us r working or have worked most of r lives but we do not get Jack s--t it's not fair!!

Ben Carpenter
1d ago

$200 for Colorado families, but polis is going to start giving $1000 to homeless people.....think about that when you vote people

