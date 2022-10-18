Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kaynewscow.com
Court date set in DUI accident case
NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for Carl Richard Owens, 32, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Owens is facing a felony count of person involved in personal injury accident while driving under the influence. Ponca City police report that on Feb. 11 at 11:28 p.m., officers...
Crash In Stillwater Leaves 2 Dead
The Stillwater Police Department responded to a deadly crash at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on West 6th Avenue near North Country Club Road. Authorities said 18-year-old Luke House was going the wrong way and speeding excessively when he crashed. "We believe that Mr. House was driving in excess of the...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Sheriff radio logs Oct. 14-18
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:40 a.m. a deputy assisted Tonkawa police with an arrested at Jenkins and Oklahoma Ave. One subject was held at gunpoint. No name was logged. At 4:06 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Angelo F. Zotigh. At 9:29...
kaynewscow.com
Plea docket set in domestic assault case
NEWKIRK — A plea docket is scheduled for Jacob Byron Moore, 28, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Moore is facing three felony charges of kidnapping and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and battery in presence of minors and three charges of threaten to perform act of violence.
KOCO
Exclusive body cam video released from night Ponca City man was arrested
PONCA CITY, Okla. — An exclusive body cam video was released from the night a Ponca City man was arrested. Police said he was sexually assaulting women as they slept. Court documents said he admitted to doing this several times. The suspect faces charges of sexual battery, indecent exposure...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Oct. 13-16
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:10 a.m. police arrested Michael David James, 39, on drug charges at 1st and Albany. At 6:59 a.m. police took a report on a hit and run at Century Products. At 10:04 a.m. authorities responded to Community Place Apartments for...
KOCO
Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
guthrienewspage.com
ABLE Commission removes beer from convenience store
A Logan County convenience store will be without beer sales for the noticeable future after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission removed over 11,000 alcoholic bottles and cans. The commission was seen Tuesday afternoon outside the Logan County Jail unpacking a moving truck full of beer, which was removed from Petty’s Pit Stop.
Two arrested for allegedly chaining teen with special needs to couch
An Enid mother and grandmother are facing felony charges after allegedly chaining a 17-year-old with special needs to a recliner couch.
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Rose Yount
Rose Ann Yount, age 70, of Perry, Oklahoma passed away October 17, 2022 at OU Medical Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her family is currently composing a meaningful obituary to honor her life. Source: Trout Funeral Home.
ocolly.com
Two killed, others in critical condition in fatal crash on Highway 51
Editor's note: This story has been updated to identify the driver of the Mustang and the passenger of the Mustang. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, the Stillwater Police Department reported a fatal car crash on the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Country Club Road. The incident happened when a white...
Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning
STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
Pawhuska Journal
Abigail "Abbey" De Cales
Abigail "Abbey" De Cales, 14, of Bartlesville, OK, left this life on October 15, 2022, in Kansas City, MO. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, and 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Ponca City, OK. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com, and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 1:45 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Odd Fellow's Cemetery, Ponca City.
News On 6
2 Killed, 2 Others In Critical Condition After Stillwater Crash
Two people were killed and another two are in critical condition following a crash that happened Saturday morning in Stillwater. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was traveling...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
poncacitynow.com
7th Annual Hellside Manor Haunt is Halloween Night in Ponca City
Hellside Manor’s 7th Annual Halloween Haunt community event is scheduled for Halloween night. Its a free outdoor haunted walk located at 1116 South 9th Street in Ponca City and it’s always a great show for everyone. Join them in celebrating their seventh year with a swashbuckling, family friendly,...
pdjnews.com
in Garfield County
Northwest Center for Behavioral Health will open an adult behavioral health urgent care center (URC) Wednesday, Oct. 19, at its Garfield County outpatient facility in Enid, 702 N. Grand. The Garfield County URC is the first of three such facilities NCBH will open within the next two years. Others are planned for Woodward County and Texas County. The six-person URC is meant for behavioral health…
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Donald Bayer
November 10, 1941 ~ October 17, 2022 (age 80) Donald Bayer of Ponca City, Oklahoma passed away on Oct 17, 2022. His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.
Comments / 0