Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
goseawolves.com
Hockey falls at NMU
MARQUETTE, MICH. – Connor Marritt scored his team-leading third goal of the season for Alaska Anchorage in a 9-1 loss at Northern Michigan. The Wildcats enjoyed a 1-0 lead after the first period before capitalizing on a five-minute major penalty on UAA by scoring three power-play goals. Northern Michigan...
goseawolves.com
Viney paces Green to victory in exhibition opener
ANCHORAGE – Sophomore guard Lachlan Viney scored 21 points and sophomore forward Luke Devine grabbed nine rebounds Friday to help the Green team to a 54-50 victory over the Gold squad in the Alaska Anchorage men's basketball Green & Gold exhibition game at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Gold...
goseawolves.com
Red Leafs upset #9 Seawolves in 4 sets in Canada
BURNABY, British Columbia – Eve Stephens delivered 22 kills and 14 digs but the 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team could not overcome upset-minded Simon Fraser on Thursday in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 loss at the SFU West Gymnasium. The Seawolves (21-2, 11-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) also got...
goseawolves.com
Seawolves picked 2nd in GNAC women's hoops poll
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Alaska Anchorage women's basketball team has been picked to finish second in the 2022-23 Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll, released Friday by the league office. The Seawolves received 84 points in voting by the league's 10 head coaches, who picked defending NCAA runner-up...
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
alaskasnewssource.com
6 Anchorage schools could face closure next school year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A list of Anchorage schools under consideration to be closed was released today by Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt. Bryantt wrote in an email to parents that the $68 million budget shortfall has left the district with a “bleak budgetary reality.”. Bryantt stressed that...
WLUC
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Marquette City Fire Department officials can now confirm one person has died after a fire at a Marquette home today. According to a press release, the Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 511 W. Magnetic after a call about a possible chimney fire. When...
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
alaskapublic.org
Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports
Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Shock, sadness expressed by parents, teachers at Anchorage schools facing closures
The District says closing schools is more about increasing efficiencies than it is saving money. It says combining schools could also have benefits for students. The Alaska Zoo asks that the fish be no older than two years, sealed, unsmoked, and unseasoned. Any species of fish are accepted, as different animals consume different kinds including salmon, halibut, cod, and hooligan.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo put out a call for help Tuesday on social media, asking residents who might have some extra fish in their freezers to consider donating it. Curator Sam Lavin said that while the zoo turns to the community occasionally for donations, it’s been a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
Dan Kendall: Vote yes for a constitutional convention
My family moved to Alaska in 1956. I spent my childhood in Valdez, my teenage years in Spenard, and the rest of my life in Chugiak. The constitution for the new state of Alaska was being prepared when we arrived. The Democrats were the party in charge of Alaska at the time, so they provided the most input for the formulation of our new constitution.
alaskapublic.org
At the last saloon in a national park, order a drink from Daddy Long Legz | INDIE ALASKA
Michael George is a black, queer, nonbinary bartender in the tiny, historic town of McCarthy, Alaska. The town has less than 200 people during the busy summer months. Located in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, it’s the last community to exist inside a U.S. national park. Michael’s dealt with loneliness, microaggressions, and direct homophobic attacks, but has now grown to love McCarthy because of its vibrant art scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
Tribal leaders request permit to be withdrawn for Donlin Gold Mine project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tribal leaders from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta took a major step Wednesday in their opposition of the proposed Donlin Gold Mine. The leading members made the trip to Anchorage Wednesday to formally ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke permits for the open pit mine.
alaskareporter.com
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered...
WLUC
UPDATE: Escanaba Public Safety still investigating school bomb threat
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE at 8:00 a.m. Thursday:. Following a bomb threat and soft lockdown Wednesday, Escanaba Public Safety requested bomb dogs from the Michigan State Police and Delta Force Security to search the Escanaba schools for potential bombs. Escanaba Public Safety also requested the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad be advised of the situation.
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing […] The post Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on two charges connected with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy reported Monday that 39-year-old Jose Evangelista was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Gonzalez in a case that had gone cold up until Alaska State Troopers found human remains in Turnagain Pass in 2021, and were able to identify the remains as Gonzalez through DNA testing by the FBI Laboratory.
kdll.org
Firewood available along Sterling Highway bypass as crews wrap summer work
Firewood from the Sterling Highway Milepost 45–60 Project is available for pick-up in Cooper Landing. Starting this week, the Alaska Department of Transportation said wood can be collected at the end of Langille Road between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Logs are about 20-feet long and come from excavation work on the highway bypass project, which is rerouting a 15-mile stretch of the Sterling Highway around Cooper Landing. DOT says people should bring a chainsaw and safety equipment, and that a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended to access the site.
Comments / 0