Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Related
ssuathletics.com
Men’s and Women’s Basketball Release 2022-23 Schedules
SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Savannah State men's and women's basketball teams will begin the 2022-2023 campaign as defending champions. Savannah State men's basketball, the reigning Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Champions, are set to open their 2022-23 schedule on Nov. 15 with a home game against non-conference opponent Voorhees College.
ssuathletics.com
Volleyball Drops Hard Fought Match To Fort Valley
SAVANNAH, Ga. – In the first of the two key Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) East Division matches this week, Savannah State handed Fort Valley State a 3-1 win on Wednesday in Tiger Arena. With only four matches left in the regular season, the Lady Tigers are vying for...
ACC basketball: Virginia edges North Carolina in KenPom 2022-23 rankings
Popular college basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy has unveiled his rating for every single team in the country. Pomeroy's website (KenPom) is utilized by coaching staffs throughout the country. Pomeroy's rating for each ACC team certainly gives an interesting look at how each team stacks up from a projection standpoint entering the 2022-23 season.
wtoc.com
Johnson High School E-Sports team reaches top five in state
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not what you’d expect to see at a school. Student’s gathered around a TV playing video games. “My mom was shocked,” says Johnson High School Junior Zekiah Floyd. But it isn’t what it looks like. In fact, here at Johnson...
yourislandnews.com
Good and disrespectful
Beaufort’s Kacy Fields taking lack of recognition personally. Two games into his senior season, Kacy Fields broke character. “Don’t mean to be like this but watch how disrespectful I get this season,” Fields posted on Twitter, adding a zipper-face emoji, perhaps to indicate he was done talking. Those 14 words said enough. His play could fill in the rest.
wtoc.com
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
Savannah Tribune
PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune
It Is Highly Possible That Our Voter Registrations May Be Challenged While We Are In Line To Vote During Early Voting Or On Election Day. Unfortunately, Georgia SB 202 has allowed for these challenges to be made. It is STRONGLY. go to the My Voter Page (www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/), Check Your Voter...
savannahceo.com
See What Makes Savannah Concrete Solutions The Leading Concrete Company in Savannah Georgia
In recent years, technology has made concrete industry transformations remarkable. Savannah Concrete Solutions keeps up to date with industry trends to offer high-quality services at a fair price. Savannah Concrete Solutions is a reliable concrete service provider in Savannah, Georgia. They are a top concrete contractor in Savannah GA, because...
country1037fm.com
Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck
Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
WXII 12
NC’s 5th District Race: Kyle Parrish up against Virginia Foxx who’s been in Washington for nearly 20 years
CARY, N.C. — A man from Cary is looking to unseat the republican who’s represented North Carolina’s 5th District in Washington for nearly 20 years. Virginia Foxx has already served nine terms in Congress. She’s once again running for re-election in a 5th District seat that is considered very safe but a democrat from Cary entered the race to prevent Foxx from running unopposed.
blufftonsun.com
Concours celebrates 20th year with grandest weekend yet
This is a special year for one of the Lowcountry’s most celebrated events. The Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and Motoring Festival is celebrating its 20th celebration of the grandeur and magnificence of the automobile Nov. 3-6. This is the second year back after the COVID pandemic canceled...
wtoc.com
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have confirmed that an invite-only ceremony will be held Tuesday October 25th in Bryan County. That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of what is being dubbed as Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America. The groundbreaking will mark the...
carolinajournal.com
Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest
An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
nsjonline.com
Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty
RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
Vox
Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate
DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Savannah, Georgia
Georgia has many beautiful state parks that are perfect for a family outing or a day of exploration. Georgia State Parks offer a lot to do for families, couples and for those who like to explore alone. The parks close to the city of Savannah are filled with hiking trails,...
WJCL
Beaufort County council votes "no" for golf carts on multi-use paths
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Beaufort County Council voted down an ordinance allowing golf carts on multi-use paths on Buckwalter Parkway and Bluffton Parkway. The measure was defeated with a 5-5 vote. Right now in Beaufort County, golf carts can only be used on roads with a 35 m.p.h or...
wtoc.com
How to make a grilled cheese sandwich
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler weather and comfort food just seem to go together. And what could be better than soup and grilled cheese. WTOC went to District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside District to see how they make their delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Take a look.
Comments / 1