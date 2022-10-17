ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

ssuathletics.com

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Release 2022-23 Schedules

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Savannah State men's and women's basketball teams will begin the 2022-2023 campaign as defending champions. Savannah State men's basketball, the reigning Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Champions, are set to open their 2022-23 schedule on Nov. 15 with a home game against non-conference opponent Voorhees College.
SAVANNAH, GA
ssuathletics.com

Volleyball Drops Hard Fought Match To Fort Valley

SAVANNAH, Ga. – In the first of the two key Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) East Division matches this week, Savannah State handed Fort Valley State a 3-1 win on Wednesday in Tiger Arena. With only four matches left in the regular season, the Lady Tigers are vying for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Johnson High School E-Sports team reaches top five in state

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not what you’d expect to see at a school. Student’s gathered around a TV playing video games. “My mom was shocked,” says Johnson High School Junior Zekiah Floyd. But it isn’t what it looks like. In fact, here at Johnson...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Good and disrespectful

Beaufort’s Kacy Fields taking lack of recognition personally. Two games into his senior season, Kacy Fields broke character. “Don’t mean to be like this but watch how disrespectful I get this season,” Fields posted on Twitter, adding a zipper-face emoji, perhaps to indicate he was done talking. Those 14 words said enough. His play could fill in the rest.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
RIDGELAND, SC
Savannah Tribune

PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

It Is Highly Possible That Our Voter Registrations May Be Challenged While We Are In Line To Vote During Early Voting Or On Election Day. Unfortunately, Georgia SB 202 has allowed for these challenges to be made. It is STRONGLY. go to the My Voter Page (www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/), Check Your Voter...
SAVANNAH, GA
country1037fm.com

Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck

Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
GODWIN, NC
WXII 12

NC’s 5th District Race: Kyle Parrish up against Virginia Foxx who’s been in Washington for nearly 20 years

CARY, N.C. — A man from Cary is looking to unseat the republican who’s represented North Carolina’s 5th District in Washington for nearly 20 years. Virginia Foxx has already served nine terms in Congress. She’s once again running for re-election in a 5th District seat that is considered very safe but a democrat from Cary entered the race to prevent Foxx from running unopposed.
CARY, NC
blufftonsun.com

Concours celebrates 20th year with grandest weekend yet

This is a special year for one of the Lowcountry’s most celebrated events. The Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and Motoring Festival is celebrating its 20th celebration of the grandeur and magnificence of the automobile Nov. 3-6. This is the second year back after the COVID pandemic canceled...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
carolinajournal.com

Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest

An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
LILLINGTON, NC
Vox

Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate

DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
DURHAM, NC
wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Savannah, Georgia

Georgia has many beautiful state parks that are perfect for a family outing or a day of exploration. Georgia State Parks offer a lot to do for families, couples and for those who like to explore alone. The parks close to the city of Savannah are filled with hiking trails,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make a grilled cheese sandwich

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler weather and comfort food just seem to go together. And what could be better than soup and grilled cheese. WTOC went to District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside District to see how they make their delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Take a look.
SAVANNAH, GA

