Tampa Bay News Wire
Nearly $1 Million from Gulf Coast Community Foundation Transforms Lives Post Hurricane Ian
VENICE, FL (October 20, 2022) – Together with its generous donors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) has provided nearly $1 million in immediate relief to area nonprofits devastated by Hurricane Ian. In the days following the storm, these grants have provided life-sustaining support to families and community members in the region who were left with uninhabitable homes, no food, and just the clothes on their backs.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Women’s Resource Center Presents Career Connections: Interested in Funding Your Education?
During this online session, participants will learn how to fund education through financial aid, grants, and scholarships. Panelists include representatives from the Manatee Community Foundation, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, and USF-Sarasota-Manatee. (October 20, 2022) The Sarasota-Manatee region is rich in educational offerings for adults. There are also diverse funding...
Tampa Bay News Wire
JMX Brands Director of Stores and Fulfillment Kari-Jo Koshes chosen in 40 Under 40 recognitions for 2022
Sarasota, Fla.— JMX Brands Director of Stores and Fulfillment Kari-Jo Koshes, DBA, has been recognized in the Business Observer’s 2022 40 Under 40 selections. “I appreciate the opportunities for growth and leadership skills that JMX Brands has made possible for me. I am honored to be chosen for this 40 Under 40 award and thank my mentor, JMX Brands CEO Jim Miller,” said Koshes.
aarp.org
Will Hurricane Ian Sour Retirees on Florida Coast?
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Fearing a massive traffic backup of residents fleeing the storm, the couple left...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Carlton Fields Adds Litigator to Mass Tort and Product Liability Practice
Tampa, Fla. – October 18, 2022 – Carlton Fields is pleased to announce that Andre A. Revaz has joined the firm as an associate in Tampa. Revaz is a member of Carlton Fields’ national Mass Tort and Product Liability Practice, which defends Fortune 100 manufacturers in high-stakes litigation in state and federal courts nationwide. Firm attorneys serve as national, local, and regional counsel in a variety of mass tort and class action cases involving consumer products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other products and industries. The firm maintains lead roles in virtually every mass tort portfolio of cases pending in Florida as well as lead or important roles in cases pending in California and in other jurisdictions and across the country.
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
Tampa Bay News Wire
UT Announces Another Impressive Enrollment Year
TAMPA — The University of Tampa announced its enrollment for the 2022-2023 academic year. This year’s total enrollment— including graduates and undergraduates — is 10,566. All U.S. states and approximately 130 countries are represented in the mix of students and nearly 30% of enrolled students are...
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Tampa Bay News Wire
University Area CDC Presents Gala – Casino Royale
Tampa, Fla. – The University Area CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its 2022 gala, Casino Royale, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the T. Pepin Hospitality Centre, 4121 N. 50th St., Tampa. The annual gala is the University Area CDC’s largest fundraiser of the...
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate Market
When people buy houses, one of the questions they ask is about the past weather conditions and disasters in such areas. For Florida, it is hurricane season, but that has never stopped the city from being a major real estate hotspot. Everyone seems to love the city from Tampa to Naples because of its alluring beaches and relative affordability compared to larger cities.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian claims in Florida highest out of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties accounted for nearly 62 percent of insurance claims reported as of Monday from Hurricane Ian, according to data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The data showed that 535,445 claims had been reported, with 191,640 from Lee County,...
sarasotamagazine.com
Florida’s Property Insurance Crisis Will Likely Get Worse After Hurricane Ian
Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Kiwanis Club of Tampa Hosts 54th Annual Chicken BBQ Fundraiser
Tampa, Fla. – The Kiwanis Club of Tampa along with The Kiwanis Foundation are hosting their 54th Annual Chicken BBQ Fundraiser in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries on Thursday, October 20. To purchase a $12 BBQ chicken sandwich meal or to donate a meal, order online www.tampakiwanis.org/bbq/. Pick up is...
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for Foodies
According to Delighted Cooking, a foodie is defined as someone who has a deep interest in food. With so broad a definition, many people would define themselves as such. However, some believe that one needs a large budget to be a foodie since one would need to try out many different types of fancy foods and restaurants.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida
“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Drug Free Manatee Announces Red Ribbon Week 2022 Event Lineup
BRADENTON, FL, October 18th, 2022 – As Manatee County’s Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, Drug Free Manatee invites the community to join in recognizing Red Ribbon Week from October 23rd through 31st with its 2022 event lineup. Red Ribbon Week raises awareness of the impact of substance abuse facing our community, and encourages parents, educators, business owners and other community organizations to promote healthy lifestyles free of substance abuse.
cohaitungchi.com
21 Amazing Things to Do in Siesta Key You Can’t Miss
You’re going to absolutely love Siesta Key, Florida! This beach town near Sarasota is busy and full of life, yet has a small town feel. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Siesta Key, here’s your list!. You are reading: Free things to do...
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
businessobserverfl.com
Overvalued housing markets in area may get worse with Ian
Still reeling from the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state, the housing market in Southwest Florida has been dubbed as the nation’s most overvalued market by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. A press release from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business states the...
