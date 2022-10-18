Tampa, Fla. – October 18, 2022 – Carlton Fields is pleased to announce that Andre A. Revaz has joined the firm as an associate in Tampa. Revaz is a member of Carlton Fields’ national Mass Tort and Product Liability Practice, which defends Fortune 100 manufacturers in high-stakes litigation in state and federal courts nationwide. Firm attorneys serve as national, local, and regional counsel in a variety of mass tort and class action cases involving consumer products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other products and industries. The firm maintains lead roles in virtually every mass tort portfolio of cases pending in Florida as well as lead or important roles in cases pending in California and in other jurisdictions and across the country.

