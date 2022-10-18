Read full article on original website
NBA announces TNT will no longer air the Magic vs. Thunder game
The Oklahoma City Thunder will not be on national TV for a third consecutive season. The NBA announced on Wednesday that the Orlando Magic vs. Thunder game on Nov. 1 will no longer air on TNT. It is being replaced by the Chicago Bulls–Brooklyn Nets game on the same day.
NBA
NBA official Tony Brown passes away
NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team’ Run
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury. In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles. “It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in...
NBA
Utah Jazz Mailbag | Craig Bolerjack And Thurl Bailey Answer Your Questions
The day has finally come. After one of the longest offseason's — at least it feels that way — in recent memory, the Jazz return to the court on Wednesday night. Utah will open up the 2022-23 NBA season when it hosts Mountain West rival Denver, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
Former Lakers, Hornets and Magic Guard Signs With New Team In Greece
Dwayne Bacon, who was recently on the Los Angeles Lakers this NBA preseason, has signed a new two-year deal with Panathinaikos BC in Greece.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart on scuffle with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open, but I didn't'
Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not happy with 76ers center Joel Embiid following Boston's 126-117 victory over Philadelphia on opening night. Smart and Embiid got into a bit of a kerfuffle early on in the third quarter of the contest. The two players got tied up on a rebound opportunity and both players ultimately ended up on the floor. Smart was assessed a technical foul for grabbing Embiid's leg on the play, which you can see below:
Is Nick Richards the Hornets Next Second-Round Steal?
The Hornets may have found another second-round steal in center Nick Richards.
Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98
Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98
NBA
Paolo Banchero Shines Bright in NBA Debut Despite Magic Coming Up Short in Detroit
Paolo Banchero recorded 27 points, the most ever by a Magic rookie in their NBA debut, Jalen Suggs, back from his knee injury, scored 21 points, and Franz Wagner had 20, but Orlando came up short in a 113-109 loss to the host Detroit Pistons in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
Malcolm Brogdon Called Out Bam Adebayo's Screens: "Some Of Them Are Illegal, And Don't Get Called But That's The Reality Of The Game."
Malcolm Brogdon thinks Bam Adebayo gets away with setting illegal screens.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins Michael Jordan With Historic Season Opener
DeMar DeRozan joins MJ with historic season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined rare air with his performance in the Chicago Bulls' season-opening win over the Miami Heat Wednesday night. His Airness' company, to be specific. DeRozan posted 37 points in his team's 116-108 victory, making...
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Send Russell Westbrook Back To Oklahoma City Thunder
Westbrook's future with the Lakers is in limbo as the new season hits the ground up and running.
NBA
Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid
TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
NBA
5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs
PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
NBA
5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Hornets 112
Pelicans (2-0), Hornets (1-1) New Orleans’ recent history is filled with slow starts to the regular season, but this Pelicans squad looks much different from many of those from the past decade. New Orleans improved to 2-0 overall for the first time since 2018-19, building a quick lead Friday, before Charlotte rallied and created some fourth-quarter drama. However, the Pelicans regained control down the stretch, remaining unbeaten. After winning its first two road games in a regular season for the first time in a dozen years, New Orleans will open its home slate Sunday vs. Utah.
NBA
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways
The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios
Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies beat the Rockets 129-122
The Memphis Grizzlies move to 2-0 with a 129-122 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night inside the Toyota Center. Memphis got off to a slow start on the offensive end with the Rockets jumping out to a 6-2 lead, before the Grizzlies went on a 13-5 run with (5:19) left in the first quarter. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 14 points in the first quarter, leading Houston to a six-point advantage to lead Grizzlies 32-26 at the end of the first quarter.
