ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

NBA official Tony Brown passes away

NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart on scuffle with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open, but I didn't'

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not happy with 76ers center Joel Embiid following Boston's 126-117 victory over Philadelphia on opening night. Smart and Embiid got into a bit of a kerfuffle early on in the third quarter of the contest. The two players got tied up on a rebound opportunity and both players ultimately ended up on the floor. Smart was assessed a technical foul for grabbing Embiid's leg on the play, which you can see below:
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid

TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs

PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Hornets 112

Pelicans (2-0), Hornets (1-1) New Orleans’ recent history is filled with slow starts to the regular season, but this Pelicans squad looks much different from many of those from the past decade. New Orleans improved to 2-0 overall for the first time since 2018-19, building a quick lead Friday, before Charlotte rallied and created some fourth-quarter drama. However, the Pelicans regained control down the stretch, remaining unbeaten. After winning its first two road games in a regular season for the first time in a dozen years, New Orleans will open its home slate Sunday vs. Utah.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways

The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios

Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies beat the Rockets 129-122

The Memphis Grizzlies move to 2-0 with a 129-122 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night inside the Toyota Center. Memphis got off to a slow start on the offensive end with the Rockets jumping out to a 6-2 lead, before the Grizzlies went on a 13-5 run with (5:19) left in the first quarter. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 14 points in the first quarter, leading Houston to a six-point advantage to lead Grizzlies 32-26 at the end of the first quarter.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy