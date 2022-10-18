Read full article on original website
Lost Creek Color Run Fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local elementary school students took part in one of their favorite school events this afternoon!. It was the Color Run at Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute. Participants ran a mile past three different color stations. It’s an activity the kids look forward to every year.
ISU announces March On! Award recipients
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has announced the March On! Award recipients for 2022. The honorees include Steve and Gloria Bailey, Dr. Robert and Susan Guell, Jack and Joyce Rentschler, and the company Endress + Hauser. In recognition of the exceptional alumni who have assisted the...
Duke Energy helps revamp local parks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several parks in the Wabash valley will see improvements thanks to financial support from Duke Energy. The company is donating 40 thousand dollars to the Vermillion and Vigo County Parks Departments. In Vigo County, the funding will be used to remove invasive species at the Bicentennial Park in West Terre Haute. The goal is to give visitors a better view of the wetlands.
