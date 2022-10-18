ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Ga. man accused of breaking 3-month-old’s neck and trying to smother her twin sister with pillow

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTnO7_0ie4fuSX00

ROME, Ga. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly breaking a 3-month-old girl’s neck and trying to smother her twin sister with a pillow.

A police report obtained by WXIA-TV alleges that on Oct. 3, Robert Terrell Dubose caused "cruel or excessive physical or mental pain" to the 3-month-old twins, and after breaking the neck of one of the infants, he put pillows over the sisters "while they were crying."

According to WAGA-TV, the twins were born prematurely. Authorities reportedly did not specify the relationship between the suspect and victims, nor did they disclose the infants’ current condition.

Eight days after the incident, on Oct. 11, Dubose was arrested and booked into Floyd County Jail for aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children, records show. He remains held without bond.

According to records, the case was bound over to Floyd County Superior Court.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 12

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment

ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after Georgia mom’s body is found at construction site

KENNESAW, Ga. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old homeless man was arrested after the body of a 40-year-old mother was discovered at a construction site last week. According to a statement, on Oct. 14 at approximately 10 a.m., Acworth Police Department officers went to a construction zone at 4920 Ivey Road after a person called and said they found "what appeared to be a dead body."
KENNESAW, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police arrest Man for 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault

A Cartersville man was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault with a weapon. According to the Cartersville Police Department, 43-year-old Paul Nicholas Cook was escorted outside of a business after threatening to hit another patron over the head with a beer bottle. After being escorted out, Cook pulled out a...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy