Missouri man who lives in woods accused of having sex with 13-year-old girl he nannied

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl he allegedly nannied.

According to Greene County Court records, Ivan Matthew Harris was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy — deviate sexual intercourse, and one count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

He is being held without bond.

KOZL-TV, which cites the police report, says Harris worked as a nanny for the 13-year-old victim and her sister, and he allegedly engaged in a "sexual relationship" with the victim from July to September 2022. Harris reportedly bought a cellphone for the girl that they used to communicate with each other. Police looked through the phone and reportedly discovered pornographic images and other messages that allegedly linked Harris to the teen. He reportedly was recently evicted from a trailer he lived in and now resides in the woods.

The victim reportedly told police Harris touched her over her clothing, but she told him to stop. He stopped speaking to her after she reportedly refused the touching. She also alleged Harris touched her underneath her clothing and sodomized her. The victim reportedly said she told Harris to stop each time he touched her.

Harris allegedly believed he was dating the victim, and she said she went along with it because she was afraid of him. Harris reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen.

He also is accused of having a sexual relationship with another 13-year-old, but there have not been any charges filed in that case yet.

Harris' next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.