ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri man who lives in woods accused of having sex with 13-year-old girl he nannied

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhchq_0ie4fDwe00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl he allegedly nannied.

According to Greene County Court records, Ivan Matthew Harris was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy — deviate sexual intercourse, and one count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

He is being held without bond.

KOZL-TV, which cites the police report, says Harris worked as a nanny for the 13-year-old victim and her sister, and he allegedly engaged in a "sexual relationship" with the victim from July to September 2022. Harris reportedly bought a cellphone for the girl that they used to communicate with each other. Police looked through the phone and reportedly discovered pornographic images and other messages that allegedly linked Harris to the teen. He reportedly was recently evicted from a trailer he lived in and now resides in the woods.

The victim reportedly told police Harris touched her over her clothing, but she told him to stop. He stopped speaking to her after she reportedly refused the touching. She also alleged Harris touched her underneath her clothing and sodomized her. The victim reportedly said she told Harris to stop each time he touched her.

Harris allegedly believed he was dating the victim, and she said she went along with it because she was afraid of him. Harris reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen.

He also is accused of having a sexual relationship with another 13-year-old, but there have not been any charges filed in that case yet.

Harris' next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

N.Y. mom arrested for allegedly letting 10-year-old son get 'large' tattoo on his arm at motel

LLOYD, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman faces a child endangerment charge after she reportedly allowed her young son to get a permanent tattoo on his arm. Town of Lloyd Police said in an arrest report officers arrested Crystal Thomas on Oct. 4 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child because she allegedly allowed her "10-year-old juvenile child to get a large permanent ink tattoo on his body."
LLOYD, NY
truecrimedaily

Okla. man executed 20 years after snapping 9-month-old daughter’s spine in half, killing her

MCALESTER, Okla. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man on death row convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 was executed this week by lethal injection. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Benjamin Cole was executed at around 10:22 a.m. with "zero complications," nearly 20 years after the death of his daughter, Brianna Cole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
truecrimedaily

Mich. men accused of killing teen, witness to prevent her from testifying against them

LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- Two men face charges in connection with the death of a teen girl and woman who disappeared in 2021. According to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, the Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 17-year-old Brynn Bills' disappearance in August 2021. A month later, police reportedly determined that 36-year-old Brad Srebnik, 35-year-old Joshua Wirgau, and 34-year-old Abby Hill were involved with Bills' death.
MICHIGAN STATE
truecrimedaily

Texas man gets 40 years for killing Arkansas woman with piano leg in 2004

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A Texas man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week for killing a 22-year-old woman in 2004. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office announced William Miller was planning on entering a plea agreement Oct. 18, just about two weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 31. Arkansas Department of Corrections records show he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Rebekah Gould.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
truecrimedaily

Self-described 'incel' pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting of women

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A man recently pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting of women at an Ohio university. According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Tres Genco identified as an "incel," or "involuntary celibate," which is an online movement comprising mostly men who discuss their hatred of women. Genco reportedly used a popular incel website from around July 2019 through mid-March 2020, where he posted "hundreds of times."
OHIO STATE
truecrimedaily

New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
EL PASO, TX
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy