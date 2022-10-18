ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for Business Analytics to host Data Science Symposium on Nov. 8

The UC Center for Business Analytics will host Data Science Symposium 2022 on Nov. 8 at the Carl H. Lindner College of Business. The Symposium focuses on analytics and data science content to support the growth and development of analytics efforts in business, government and non-profit organizations. The in-person, all-day...
