'These are the games we've longed for': Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest should look forward to facing Liverpool on Saturday - with under-pressure boss desperate for points against his former club
Steve Cooper says Saturday's game with Liverpool is a reminder of why Nottingham Forest were so desperate to get back in the big time. Forest host Liverpool at the City Ground in a repeat of their first home fixture in the Premier League in 1992, when Teddy Sheringham's goal gave them a 1-0 win.
Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked
What the papers sayThe Daily Telegraph reports that Aston Villa are eyeing up former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, 50, as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard, 42. The paper says Pochettino will be the first man Villa turns to if Gerrard is sacked, with co-owner Nassef Sawiris expected to lead any process.The same newspaper says Wolves have interviewed former Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as a candidate for their managerial vacancy. The 58-year-old Dutchman was sacked by Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to the Ligue 1 season but is...
Steven Gerrard Fired After Aston Villa Self-Destruct At Fulham
Gerrard was fired by Villa moments after his side had been thrashed 3-0 by Fulham on Thursday night.
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins
West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
Micah Richards labels Cristiano Ronaldo ‘unprofessional’ after walk out
Pundit Micah Richards has called Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo “unprofessional” after the star stormed off in his club’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.Ronaldo was an unused substitute in United’s Premier League win and he let his frustration show as he walked down the tunnel before full-time. Former Manchester City player Richards has criticised the Portugal international for his actions.“Yesterday, it was so frustrating just because Ronaldo made it about him,” he told BBC Breakfast. “The team got a great run against Spurs. Ten Hag [manager] had problems with him pre-season as well, not being able to sell him or...
Man Utd charged with failing to control players vs Newcastle after Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mates’ rant at referee
MANCHESTER UNITED have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players in the goalless draw with Newcastle on Sunday. The Red Devils were found to be in breach of FA Rule E20.1 after Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates protested the decision to disallow the striker's goal. United...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard said his Aston Villa side appeared to be heading in the right direction prior to Thursday's visit to west London - but the heavy loss at Craven Cottage proved to be the final straw for the club's hierarchy, who relieved the 42-year-old of his duties not long after the final whistle.
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham, Brentford 0-0 Chelsea: Premier League clockwatch – as it happened
Liverpool built on their victory over Manchester City with another win thanks to Darwin Núñez’s header
Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah – England Under-21s’ all-time record scorer – will ‘NOT play for Ghana at 2022 World Cup’
ARSENAL star Eddie Nketiah will NOT be playing for Ghana at the World Cup, according to reports. The 23-year-old striker is the England U21 all-time leading scorer with 16 goals in 17 games. However, Nketiah is yet to receive a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad. And he has...
NBC Sports
Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds
Harvey Barnes scored to join a Leeds own goal in producing a 2-0 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will again rue its luck after out-attempting Leicester 14-5 and holding 53 percent of the ball in the loss. A Robin Koch...
CBS Sports
Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa following embarrassing loss to Fulham; club sit in 17th place
After a 3-0 loss to Fulham, Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard, the club announced. While the loss was bad enough on its own, it saw Douglas Luiz receive a red card, the team concede a penalty and score an own goal. This sacking has been coming since stripping Tyrone Mings of the captaincy back in August before needing to restore him to the team due to Diego Carlos going down with an injury. Gerrard hasn't been able to balance the squad despite having talented players like Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins and Luiz available to him. The club are in 17th place in the Premier League.
FOX Sports
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter's replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly attack-minded...
SkySports
Birmingham 1-1 Burnley: Scott Hogan earns point for Blues
Burnley missed the chance to regain top spot in the Sky Bet Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Birmingham at St Andrew's. Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed the Clarets a 74th-minute lead just four minutes after coming off the bench. But Scott Hogan equalised just...
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season. As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to seven games since Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, but the fans will be frustrated they did not claim all three points from a west London derby away at Brentford. Potter made five changes from the side that won 2-0 at Aston...
mailplus.co.uk
Millwall 3 Watford 0: Bradshaw the hat-trick hero for hosts
Tom Bradshaw's stunning first-half hat-trick powered Millwall to a 3-0 victory over woeful Watford at the Den. Bradshaw struck three times in just over half an hour to give Gary Rowett's men their third successive win in a game they controlled throughout, moving them one point off the Championship play-off places.
Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa: Cottagers pile pressure on Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa were beaten 3-0 by Fulham on Thursday night, increasing the pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.
